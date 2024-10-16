Jets and Titans named potential Bryce Young suitors at the NFL trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is less than three weeks away, and speculation about who will get dealt and where is reaching a fever pitch. The Carolina Panthers are expected to be among the most-active teams at the deadline, or at least they have an abnormal number of players who could potentially be on the trade-block after Week 9's games come to an end.
At the top of the list is wide recevier Diontae Johnson, who might be the very-best wideout on the market now that Davante Adams and Amari Cooper have been traded to new teams. For now, the Panthers understandably don't seem to be a in any hurry to deal Johnson, though.
Adam Thielen, Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard are also interesting potential trade-bait pieces, but the real centerpiece is second-year quarterback Bryce Young. Despite his awful two-start stretch at the beginning of the 2024 season, at least four teams called about a potential trade after he was benched in favor of Andy Dalton. Expect more to get involved in the coming days, as well. According to the folks at Bleacher Report, both the New York Jets and the Tennessee Titans make sense as Bryce Young suitors as they have no succession plan at QB.
B/R on Jets, Titans interest in Bryce Young
"The list of potentially interested teams includes those that don't have a clear succession plan in place at quarterback. The Jets, who employ a 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers, could be a candidate. The Titans might also want to consider Young, as second-year quarterback Will Levis has done little to suggest he can be the long-term answer."
Why the Jets make sense
Things aren't going so great for the Jets' passing game, hence the trade for Adams. While it should help, it seems more than a litte hopeful that adding Adams will get Rodgers playing at an MVP level again, now 40 years old and not far removed from a major Achilles injury. The Jets have a solid backup in Tyrod Taylor, but he's only five yeas younger than Rodgers and therefore not a candidate to be their franchise quarterback of the future. Young might be, if he can break out of his current funk and get back to what made him a Heisman winner and number one overall pick in the first place.
Why the Titans make sense
As for the Titans, they're also struggling with starter Will Levis, who may sell a lot of jars of mayonnaise but hasn't played well since he was drafted in 2023. Through five games this season Levis has only thrown five touchdown passes to give with seven interceptions and a 27.3 QBR that's in Deshaun Watson territory. Levis may yet turn things around, but it's not looking great. Young has started more games but also has shown a higher ceiling thus far.
Why the Panthers should keep Bryce Young
It's nice to think about getting anything in return for Bryce Young right now, but the sad fact is that he played so poorly in those two games that whatever trade value he may have had tanked. Reports indicate that the best offer Carolina could hope to get right now is a fourth-round draft pick. If that's the case, the Panthers are better off keeping him and seeing if they can get his career back on track - or at least boost his offseason trade value with a few promising performances later this year.
