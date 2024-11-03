Why Jadeveon Clowney will most likely stay with Panthers through NFL trade deadline
The Carolina Panthers could be one of the most active teams in the league over the next couple of days as the 2024 NFL trade deadline approaches. They certainly have more tradeable assets than most teams.
However, the most recent reporting suggests that they don't plan to go into fire-sale mode and even though they are "open" to dealing both veteran running back Miles Sanders and outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, Ian Rapoport at NFL.com is reporting that Clowney wiill probably end up staying.
NFL.com on Jadeveon Clowney
"Panthers edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney might not be on the move, as it once seemed. Holding a two-year contract, the 31-year old disruptor would be of interest as more than just a one-year rental. Yet, at this point, it appears more likely than not he stays in Carolina."
There's good reason why Clowney is unlikely to be traded. For one thing his contract is a bit onerous, as he signed a two-year, $20 million deal this past offseason. However, thus far Clowney has come nowhere near living up to that deal.
Halfway through the season he has only managed to post one sack and two quarterback hits. PFF has Clowney graded out at 60.6 overall, which ranks 69th at his position. While that is nice, the Panthers will have a hard time moving him unless they're willing to eat some of his salary.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL insider reports Panthers still getting calls about QB Bryce Young
Panthers great Greg Olsen breaks down NFL’s QB development problem
Cam Newton weighs in on the Bryce Young or Andy Dalton debate
Multiple Panthers players named targets for Eagles at trade deadline