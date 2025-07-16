No Panthers WR even sniffed the top 10, according to NFL executives
The results of ESPN’s survey of NFL executives, coaches and scouts (via Jeremy Fowler) continue to be revealed. On Wednesday, it was the wide receivers time to shine. A total of 23 players reached the 1,000-yard receiving mark in 2024, 20 of those wideouts.
There are 26 wide receivers ranked in the Top 10, awarded honorable mention status, or a player receiving at least one vote. The Top 5 in order are Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals), Justin Jefferson (Vikings), Tyreek Hill (Dolphins), CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys), and A.J. Brown (Eagles), respectively.
That’s an impressive quintet, to say the least. After the Top 10, there are a half-dozen honorable mentions, and 10 wide receivers who received at least one vote. One of those was Bears’ standout D.J. Moore, who’s has finished with 96 and 98 catches, respectively, in each of his two seasons in Chicago since being acquired from the Panthers in the trade that gave Carolina the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Speaking of the Panthers, they did not place a player on the wide receiver list—which was also the case when it came to the tight end position. It’s hardly a surprise that Dave Canales’s squad was not represented. This past season, Carolina was the lone team in the league not to have at least one player total at least 50 receptions. Xavier Legette led the club with 49 catches, Adam Thielen has team highs in receiving yards (815) and touchdown grabs (5).
It could be a different story a year from now. Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan used the eighth overall pick in April on University of Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan, and signed former Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow—who didn’t play football in 2024. Of course, a lot also depends on improving quarterback Bryce Young. Even with Young's second-half surge this past season, Carolina finished 30th in the league in passing yards per game.
