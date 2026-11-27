The Carolina Panthers have played some important games this season, but perhaps none of them are as important as this one. They visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a two-game NFC South lead and hopes of revenge.

The Buccaneers whalloped the Panthers a few weeks ago in Charlotte, destroying them by 30. It was the ugliest game the Panthers have played all year by far. Now, they risk being swept and giving the Buccaneers a one-game deficit with the tiebreaker in hand.

On the Tampa side, their playoff hopes hang in the balance. This is basically a must-win for them, so it's hugely important for both teams. What are the experts saying?

NFL experts reveal Panthers' chances against Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco has rarely picked the Panthers to win this year (or ever), and he's going with the Buccaneers to get a close 23-17 victory to remain alive in the NFC South.

"The Panthers can take a stronghold on the division with a victory here. They come in with defensive issues, but the Bucs have problems in the passing game. So what gives? I think the Tampa Bay defense will play well here, and the Bucs will run it right at Carolina to win it like they did in the first meeting," he argued.

His CBS colleague John Breech is also taking the Buccaneers, but 23-20 this time. Here's how the Sports Illustrated staff is picking:

Albert Breer: Panthers

Eva Geitheim: Panthers

Mitch Goldich: Panthers

Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers

Gilberto Manzano: Panthers

Conor Orr: Panthers

John Pluym: Buccaneers

Matt Verderame: Buccaneers

With low confidence, David Fucillo of SB Nation is taking the Panthers to topple the Buccaneers. At USA Today, Nick Brinkerhoff and Adam Kaufman are taking the Panthers. Jarrett Bell, Chris Bumbaca, Nate Davis, and Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz are all taking the Buccaneers.

At The Athletic, Chad Graff, Larry Holder, and Nick Kosmider are taking the Panthers, while Zach Berman, Jon Greenberg, Josh Kendall, Austin Mock, and Steven Louis Goldstein are picking the Buccaneers.

The picks are somewhat split, but clearly leaning towards the Bucs. This is the exact sort of game the Panthers lose. It's a team that isn't better than them and is below them in the standings that they could beat, but the Panthers inevitably play down to their level, let them hang around, and then lose.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver John Metchie III (13) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But this is also the sort of game the Panthers inexplicably win. They're underdogs on the road. Most people don't believe in them. They got absolutely embarrassed by this team mere weeks ago, and that may not even do it justice.

The Panthers are healthier, without Ejiro Evero, and playing decently well right now. It's hard to predict this one, even if most are going with the Bucs on Monday night.