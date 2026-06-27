Why Carolina Panthers Should Cut Ties with 'Most Valuable Trade Chip'

As we approach the stretch run of the offseason with training camp rapidly approaching, we'll likely see the Carolina Panthers make more moves between now and the start of the season.

One player who could be on the move is wide receiver Xavier Legette, who FanSided's Wynston Wilcox labeled as Carolina's "most valuable trade chip."

"In his first two seasons, he doesn’t have more than 500 receiving yards in either season and hasn’t had a season with at least 50 receptions," Wilcox wrote. "He just hasn’t had the impact Carolina has needed from him, and with Tetairoa McMillan stepping up to a bigger role, Legette could be the odd one out."

A first-round pick of the Panthers in 2024, Legette's first two years in the league have been nothing short of a disaster, as Wilcox pointed out.

But is now the time to cut ties with Legette?

Wilcox says yes, and we agree with him.

Why Panthers should trade Xavier Legette

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

One can make the argument that Legette's stock is so low that it doesn't make sense to trade him now. That's a logical take, but it's also possible he'll have zero value if what we expect to transpire takes place during the season.

There is a real scenario in which Legette barely plays any snaps in 2026. Tetairoa McMillan is the clear No. 1 option, Jalen Coker is the undisputed No. 2, and third-round pick Chris Brazzell is the biggest threat to Legette for the other boundary role.

If Brazzell wins the job, Legette will be relegated to WR4, at best, and that means his playing time will be sparse. And if he doesn't see the field much, his stock will hit rock-bottom and there may not be any team willing to trade for him.

Even if Brazzell doesn't outright win the job, the Panthers should clear the path for the rookie by trading Legette. Doing so would also enable Jimmy Horn to see the field more.

At this point, the book is already written on Legette and there is almost no chance he rebounds. The Panthers should stop delaying the inevitable and trade him.