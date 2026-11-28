Should the Carolina Panthers extend Bryce Young? This question has seemingly lingered since the beginning of last season. Young's evolution sparked the obvious fifth-year option to be picked up, but the extension question remained.

This year, Young has had spurts of being a top-five quarterback in the NFL. His lows, which were pretty low last year, are not nearly as low this season. His floor is higher, and he's reaching his ceiling more often.

That said, every time he misses a throw or the Panthers lose, everyone wants to question whether the Panthers should extend him. Those people shouldn't question. It's going to happen, and the latest PFF QB rankings show exactly why it should.

Panthers QB Bryce Young has almost earned top-10 status and locked in an extension

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass the ball during the second quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At times, Bryce Young has been ranked among the worst quarterbacks in the NFL. Often, that was an extreme exaggeration. Those days are long gone now, though. PFF, through Week 11, ranked him as the 11th-best QB in the NFL.

Gordon McGuinness wrote, "Young has been up and down for much of the 2026 season, but the win over the Baltimore Ravens was one of his best games of the season. He went 22-for-30 for 254 yards and was more aggressive with the football, setting season highs with four big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays. He is still tied for the best turnover-worthy play rate in the NFL through 11 weeks."

Young ranks ahead of reigning MVP Matthew Stafford, Bo Nix, and plenty of other good quarterbacks. He's just behind Josh Allen (and after this week, Young may well pass Allen). It's good company to be in, and it just about guarantees an extension.

If any team had a quarterback who'd steadily improved from borderline the worst starter in the NFL to a fringe top-10 player, they would not hesitate to extend that quarterback.

This idea that paying a quarterback like Young will sink a franchise is just silly. Is Young the caliber of quarterback often needed to win the Super Bowl (a Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen)? Not really.

But that doesn't mean the Panthers have to or even should restart and kick off another QB search. Did everyone forget what it was like searching for QBs to replace Cam Newton before taking the big swing on Young?

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before the game at Bank of America Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers may not be an elite team, but they are in a contention window. They have spent so much on key contributors that starting over now would not be smart. They have too much talent, QB aside, to be bad enough to land a franchise-altering prospect at quarterback.

They'd be stuck in the middle, being too good to get a top pick and too bad to ever make any noise. The worst place to be. Is there a chance that paying a somewhat limited, sometimes inconsistent quarterback $50 million a year backfires?

Absolutely. But given what we've seen over the last two seasons, Young has ascended into guaranteed extension territory. Unless the final seven games feature a complete and unprecedented regression, there is no doubt Young will sign a huge deal this offseason.