Bryce Young may not be considered one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, but a recent statistic should bring some comfort to Carolina Panthers fans.

Steven Patton, a football analyst, posted a leaderboard ranking quarterbacks by their expected points added (EPA) per completion. Young is currently ranked seventh with an EPA of +0.79. Others further down the list include Patrick Mahomes (+0.76), C.J. Stroud (+0.74) and Dak Prescott (+0.73).

Young's placement on this list may seem ironic, considering some of the media coverage and commentary directed at the quarterback since he was drafted in the first round by Carolina. However, this is more evidence of the positive progress Young has made this season. His development has been a recurring topic, including in a recent look at Young's regression and continued progress.

Bryce Young Ranks Ahead of Several Established NFL Quarterbacks

EPA per Completion Leaders:



1. Trevor Lawrence (+0.94)

2. Brock Purdy (+0.88)

3. Drake Maye (+0.83)

4. Josh Allen (+0.81)

5. Jordan Love (+0.80)

6. Jared Goff (+0.80)

7. Bryce Young (+0.79)

8. Patrick Mahomes (+0.76)

9. CJ Stroud (+0.74)

10. Dak Prescott (+0.73) pic.twitter.com/00FVfTJoDc — Steven Patton (@PattonAnalytics) November 24, 2026

Some of the other players ranked on Patton’s leaderboard include Brock Purdy at second with an EPA of +0.88, Drake Maye at third with an EPA of +0.83, Josh Allen at fourth with +0.81, and Jordan Love and Jared Goff at fifth and sixth, respectively, with an EPA of +0.80 each.

Young being ranked seventh is extremely positive, considering some of the quarterbacks mentioned previously on the list are widely considered among the best in the NFL.

One statistic used to evaluate quarterback performance is expected points added (EPA). Rather than just looking at standard quarterback stats like completions and yards, this statistic analyzes how each play changes a team's expected scoring outlook.

It’s important to note that this ranking doesn’t measure EPA on each quarterback dropback, which includes pass attempts, sacks and scrambles. Patton’s ranking of Bryce Young is specifically for completions.

This is one advanced quarterback statistic in which Young ranks ahead of several of the best players in the NFL.

Young's Overall Numbers Show There Is Still Room to Improve

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through Week 11, Young was among the best in the league with 2,651 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns. He also had the 32nd-best completion percentage at 61.1%.

Young’s EPA per play ranked 17th, while his QBR ranked 15th.

Though those numbers don’t seem very impressive on their own, they provide some additional context for Young's ranking on Patton’s list.

Young completed 22 of 30 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns in Carolina’s 35-33 win against the Baltimore Ravens.

That win helped the Panthers extend their win streak to two games and keep first place in the NFC South. Young has been clutch in the second half of games, making key plays that have helped the team win. More of those plays will be needed down the stretch. His ability to protect the football has also been a positive, as one recent statistical breakdown highlighted another encouraging part of his game.

Panthers Need Young to Keep Building on His Progress

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Young’s previous matchup against the Buccaneers, he was held to 163 passing yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions in a 43-13 loss.

This rematch provides the Panthers with an opportunity to extend their lead in the NFC South, and Young will need to improve on his previous performance to outduel Tampa Bay’s pass rush.

The EPA per completion ranking isn't the be-all and end-all of Young's standing among NFL quarterbacks. For now, though, being listed ahead of Patrick Mahomes, C.J. Stroud and Dak Prescott is a positive development Young can build on.

Young doesn’t need to outperform his opponents in every metric, but he must continue to make good decisions with the football and protect it while giving the team the big plays it needs on third and fourth down.

The Panthers' quarterback situation will likely be less of a liability moving forward if Young continues to play the way he has recently.