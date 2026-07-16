Cardinals Star's Potential Trade Request Could Be Panthers' Golden Goose

The Carolina Panthers have done an adequate job addressing their safety issue without spending a pretty penny. Signing Tre'von Moehrig was the big-money move on the back end a year ago, and bringing in Nick Scott, Zakee Wheatley, and Lathan Ransom were solid moves on the margins.

Yet, it remains a position that could be upgraded, and there's one player out there who could be available that would more than fill the hole and really give the Panthers a ferocious defense: Arizona Cardinals star Budda Baker.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport listed Baker as one of a few players he could see requesting a trade next. The Panthers should have their ears perked up if he does, even if he'd cost a bit of trade capital and is getting older.

Potential Budda Baker trade request would be music to Panthers' ears

Arizona Cardinals defensive backs Budda Baker (3) and Garrett Williams | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Panthers need a safety, and the only real way to get one now would be to trade for one. It's not likely, but if Budda Baker happens to request one, that would make it a whole lot likelier.

It should be noted that the Panthers have done some work to address the safety issue. They brought back Nick Scott, who is undoubtedly a short-term stopgap at most once again. They have Tre'Von Moehrig, and they're excited about Lathan Ransom and Zakee Wheatley.

And while it's usually a good idea to let your draft picks play, especially when they're both viewed as good late-round value, there's also nothing wrong with bringing in an established veteran to pair with Moehrig and using the two prospects as rotational players.

If Ransom and Wheatley are never more than backups who play a decent amount of snaps for the Panthers, that would be a win. Ransom and Wheatley are fourth and fifth-round picks, respectively. Those amount to nothing more often than not.

Gary Davenport said of Baker, "That losing has to be wearing on Baker as well. He has been playing in the desert since 2017 and has appeared in exactly one postseason game... Given the current state of the Cardinals' roster, it's hard to see him getting back to the playoffs anytime soon."

So if the Panthers did trade for Budda Baker, they could have a safety rotation of Moehrig and Baker with Ransom and Wheatley in the wings. That would make a weakness an immediate strength. Plus, Baker is 32, so there's again nothing wrong with having younger players waiting behind him.

Budda Baker on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety is not the most important position on the field, but it remains one of two spots in the starting lineup that could be upgraded for Carolina on defense (along with secondary linebacker).

And in adding Baker, they'd be more than plugging the hole and adding to a rapidly improving defense. The Panthers seem content to lean on defense this year, so if Baker does request a trade, they should be all over it.