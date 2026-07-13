A Brandon Aiyuk Trade with 49ers May Be Worth the Incredible Risk for Panthers

The Carolina Panthers probably aren't going to touch the wide receiver corps much between now and Week 1. They will have to cut some players, and the last few spots on the depth chart are going to be highly contested, but additions remain unlikely.

That includes a Brandon Aiyuk addition. As that saga continues to unfold with the San Francisco 49ers, all eyes are on where the embattled, controversial, and expensive wide receiver will land next. The Panthers aren't thought of as a landing spot.

Should they be? There are massive risks in adding Aiyuk at any cost, even if the 49ers end up cutting him and he becomes a free agent. Yet, the talent is also massive, and at the discounted cost he'd surely be at, there's one big reason the Panthers may want to bolster their WR corps with Aiyuk.

Brandon Aiyuk may be a worthwhile investment for the Panthers

Still recovering from knee surgery, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (left) hangs out | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers haven't had a really dominant wide receiver in ages. They've tried to give Bryce Young a legitimate weapon like that, but it hasn't quite worked out. Jalen Coker's no All-Pro, but he's good. Tetairoa McMillan might one day be an All-Pro, but he's not yet. Everyone else is mediocre right now.

Brandon Aiyuk, with the red flags and the understandable injury concerns, has been that sort of player recently. And he excels in one key area of the field that might just help the Panthers out a ton on offense.

Since 2021, only Justin Jefferson has been a better wide receiver in the intermediate range. Aiyuk's ridiculous intermediate PFF grade is 97.5. For context, Tetairoa McMillan, who was excellent in that range, earned a 96.1 intermediate grade.

Bradley Locker wrote, "Although Aiyuk is mired in a lingering contract saga, his reputation prior to 2024 was one of a sure-handed, explosive receiver. He recorded the lowest drop rate among qualifiers (2.5%) and ranked second in both yards per route run (4.98) and yards after the catch per reception (5.4) in this territory."

One could argue that with McMillan and Coker, who also does pretty well in the intermediate, the Panthers don't need Aiyuk. Yet, with those two, Bryce Young still struggles in the intermediate part of the field.

His deep passing is elite by most metrics, including PFF grades. But his overall metrics are not, which means the intermediate and short areas leave a whole lot to be desired. Aiyuk would give the Panthers another excellent weapon in the 10-19-yard range that should help make that a strength for the fourth-year QB.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks for his receiver during the first day | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plus, for what it's worth, Aiyuk is great deep down the field, too. His deep PFF grade is also just outside the top five WRs since 2021, so he could track down a Young deep ball, too. He is an extremely well-rounded receiver, one that could push Young to the next level.

The red flags are bright red, and who knows what Aiyuk's health looks like. But on talent and fit alone, the 49ers WR might be worth the trouble.