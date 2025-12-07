Carolina Panthers’ bye-week hater’s guide to Sunday NFL matchups

This is certainly unfamiliar territory for the current edition of the Carolina Panthers. In fact, it’s been quite some time since the team has even been in playoff contention, much less secured a postseason invitation. That’s what happens when you reel off seven consecutive losing seasons—the last six with 10 or more losses.

Of course, these Panthers have already won two more games than they did a year ago. Their 7-6 record has them just behind the 7-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South. It’s worth another reminder that the Panthers host the Bucs in Week 16, then travel to Tampa in Week 18.

Dave Canales’s team is off, which means the Panthers certainly have their eye on at least three games this Sunday. While the first is very obvious, the other two contenders are tied for the best record in the conference. Of course, this has been a season of streaky play by numerous clubs, so anything is obviously possible.

Nevertheless, the results on Sunday could set the table for the final four weeks of the season. All told, Carolina seeks its first playoff appearance since 2017, and first NFC South title since 2015.

Nov 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

New Orleans Saints (2-10) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5)

This is the game that obviously has the most interest for the Panthers. The Buccaneers, winners of the NFC South the previous four seasons, had had a rough year due to mainly to injuries. Todd Bowles’s club have dropped four of their last six games following a 5-1 start. Last week’s, the team ended an ugly three-game losing streak via a narrow 20-17 win over the Cardinals.

Can Kellen Moore and the Saints take advantage of a mediocre Tampa defense that has already given up 33 offensive touchdowns in 12 games? Only three teams in the league are giving up more passing yards per contest than the Bucs. Bowles’s team is already 2-0 within the division this season (both road wins), including a 23-3 victory in Week 8 at the Superdome.

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Seattle Seahawks (9-3) at Atlanta Falcons (4-8)

The Seahawks—who have the same conference record as the Panthers (5-3)—are making another long trip as they will face the Falcons in Atlanta for the second consecutive season. Then again, the road has been good to Mike McDonald’s team (12-2) since his arrival has head coach in 2024. The Panthers knocked off the Falcons twice this year for the first time since 2013, so they’re certainly hoping their longtime rival could do them a favor and hand McDonald’s club an unexpected loss.

Of course, this would be quite the upset by an Atlanta team headed in the wrong direction. Other than some shaky play at times by quarterback Sam Darnold, this has been one of the most consistent teams in the league, and their three losses this season have come by a total of nine points. The Panthers will have their own opportunity to knock off the Seahawks when they are in Charlotte in Week 16.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Rams at (9-3) at Arizona Cardinals (3-9)

As far as any upset aspirations by the Cards, this would be the longest shot on the board for numerous reasons. Jonathan Gannon’s team is tied for the second-worst record in the NFC, is 0-4 vs. their divisional rivals this season, and is currently riding a four-game losing streak. To make matters worse, the Cardinals are a ghastly 3-14 vs. the Rams (including a playoff loss in 2021) since Sean McVay’s arrival in Los Angeles in 2017.

However, here are a few other interesting things to consider. The first-place Rams’ 9-3 record includes a so-so 4-3 mark with the conference. Including this contest, the club closes the season with five straight games vs. NFC opponents. That includes a tricky five-day stretch in which McVay’s club hosts the Lions (Week 15), then travels to Seattle (Week 16) for a Thursday night rematch. It’s somewhat unlikely, but Carolina’s 31-28 upset of the Rams last Sunday afternoon could wind up coming into play if McVay’s team slumps down the stretch.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Where Carolina Panthers rank in NFL according to their PFF grades

Analyst labels Bryce Young the NFL’s most unpredictable quarterback

GM Dan Morgan’s success at one spot key to Panthers’ turnaround