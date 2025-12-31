Potential Carolina Panthers' playoff trip could be doomed by one unfortunate thing

The Carolina Panthers have had a surprisingly solid defense. It's not all that surprising that the Panthers are a decent-ish team this year, but it is surprising that it's been largely because of defensive improvement.

The defense ranked dead last in so many categories last year, and they didn't exactly make any marquee additions in free agency or the NFL draft. Yet, they're so much better this season.

However, if the Panthers make the playoffs, they could be an easy elimination because of one thing, and it has everything to do with this defensive unit.

Panthers defense could be Achilles heel in NFL playoffs

You've probably noticed, if you've watched many Carolina Panthers games, that they are frustratingly bad at third-down defense. They allow mindboggling conversions on third-and-long, and if it's not a long down and distance, it's almost an automatic conversion.

According to ESPN's Aaron Schatz, that is the fatal flaw this Panthers team has. They're not legitimate Super Bowl contenders, but they are, currently, a playoff team. They won't be for long, thanks in no small part to their late-down defense.

"The Panthers' defense has a very hard time getting off the field. Carolina ranks 15th on first down by DVOA and 13th on second down. Yet they rank 31st on third down, ahead of only the Cowboys," Schatz wrote.

In terms of traditional metrics, they're not any better. The Panthers are 31st in conversion rate on third down. They allow a conversion a whopping 46.7% of the time. If they do make a stop, teams are converting 63.6% of their fourth-down attempts, too.

They've been opportunistic sometimes, including two monumental third-down turnovers in Week 13 in a win over the Los Angeles Rams, but that's not sustainable, and they haven't really replicated that since.

And in terribly unfortunate news, the teams in the playoffs are particularly good at third-down conversions. The best offenses this year at that are the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Rams, and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Panthers, if they win the NFC South, will see the Rams, 49ers, or Seattle Seahawks, which doesn't bode well for this particular defensive weakness. If they somehow win, they could easily face the Packers or Eagles down the line.

Defenses need to get stops and get off the field on third downs in the playoffs. The Panthers just aren't capable of doing that.

