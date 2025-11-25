Carolina Panthers' improved defense still lacking consistency

Dave Canales’s team had quite the opportunity ahead of itself entering Monday night’s visit to San Francisco. With a victory over Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers, the Carolina Panthers—who have already won more games this season than they did in 2024—would be all alone in first place in the NFC South.

Of course, Canales’s club fell quite short, 20-9. That will happen when the opposition holds a decided edge in time of possession. 49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy did his best to change that, serving up three first-half interceptions. Regardless, Shanahan’s club won the total yardage battle, 340-230, and held the ball for 37:42.

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) rushes the ball past Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Cam Jackson (92) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

All told, San Francisco ran 70 offensive plays compared to Carolina’s 43. In fact, former Panthers’ All-Pro/turned 49ers’ All-Pro Christian McCaffrey touched the ball 31 times on his own. He gained 142 total yards from scrimmage and ran for one touchdown.

What had to be somewhat disturbing for Canales and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was the fact that the Niners’ ground attack, which came into the game averaging only 94.8 yards per contest, very effectively totaled 147 yards on 38 attempts.

It’s worth noting that a year ago, the Panthers finished dead last in the league against the run. They gave up a troubling 179.8 yards per game, and closed the season allowing 200-plus yards rushing in each of their last six outings. In a dozen games in 2025, they have reduced that figure to 115.9 yards per game on the ground.

However, Evero’s defenders have surrendered 491 yards rushing in six wins (81.8), and allowed almost twice as many yards on the ground (900) in six setbacks. Some quick math will tell you that 150.0 yards per game. While that’s not 179.8 yards per game, it’s still a disappointing figure for a team looking to make a serious playoff run.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Panthers studs & duds from their humiliating MNF loss to the 49ers

Takeaways from Carolina Panthers’ sloppy loss to San Francisco

ESPN analyst shares glowing praise for Carolina Panthers offseason