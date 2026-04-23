Carolina Panthers NFL Draft Roundtable: Who Will Be Picked 19th Overall?

The Carolina Panthers, barring a trade which may be possible and might even be the best option, are going to pick 19th in the first round. They got that pick after winning the NFC South and taking a trip to the playoffs.

With the 19th pick, several prospects are in play. Kenyon Sadiq, Denzel Boston, Omar Cooper Jr., Blake Miller, Kadyn Proctor, Caleb Lomu, Dillon Thieneman, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, and others are all more than plausible.

But which one will Carolina actually pick? The Panthers On SI staff has their picks for who's going to be the newest Panther later on tonight.

Russell Baxter: Dillon Thieneman

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman helps inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher warm up | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This offseason, general manager Dan Morgan addressed the team's front seven with the additions of pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. The biggest remaining need for Ejiro Evero's unit is the back end, and University of Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman could fit the bill.

The rangy defender would team with thumper Tre'von Moehrig to give the Panthers an ideal 1-2 punch. Nick Scott finished second on the team in tackles this past season but produced too few big plays and only two takeaways.

Zach Roberts: KC Concepcion

Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

At this point, Kenyon Sadiq very much feels like last year's Jalon Walker, as in, it's not happening. The Panthers will again pivot to a wide receiver unless Dillon Thieneman is there, and it's looking like he won't be. Carolina is hopefully not that high on Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

So when that happens, and perhaps even if the safety is available, they'll have the choice between KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Omar Cooper Jr. Let's not kid ourselves about Makai Lemon or Jordyn Tyson. Concepcion is special in the open field, smaller than the current Panthers' WRs, and he can return kicks. It's a no-brainer here.

Preston Palm: KC Concepcion

wideout KC Concepcion (WO16) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Potential targets like Kenyon Sadiq and Dillon Thieneman should be off the board by the time Carolina is on the clock. Dan Morgan isn't shy about the idea of drafting a first-round receiver for a third year in a row. Concepcion adds a new element to the Panthers' pass game with his smaller frame and burst after the catch that will thrive in the slot.

The Panthers, of course, have their own ideas. The draft board will also dictate, as these prospects could very well not even be available at 19. The Panthers could also trade, so anything is possible tonight at around 9 pm ET when the Panthers should be on the clock.