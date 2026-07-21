One Position Panthers GM Dan Morgan Should Consider Upgrading (& Who's Available)

The Carolina Panthers have done a good job shoring up a lot of the weaknesses of the 2025 team. They addressed the holes that arrived at left tackle and center, as well as the issues the team had last season.

They added a premier linebacker, an uber-talented edge rusher, and provided more depth where it was needed. That said, as training camp begins this week, there are still some areas that could be shored up.

Tight end notably comes to mind. Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, and Ja'Tavion Sanders are so far from being a concern to opposing defenses, but the Panthers don't seem to care much.

They had opportunities to fix the issue, but Dan Morgan chose not to. The offensive scheme doesn't really use tight ends anyway, so for the purposes of this article, we'll ignore tight end like the Panthers have.

The other position that could be upgraded is linebacker, and there are options available.

Panthers can and should upgrade linebacker as training camp unfolds

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) runs after a catch against Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers signed Devin Lloyd, finally giving them a high-level linebacker. Unfortunately, he's one player, and a full linebacking corps he does not make. Trevin Wallace is decent, but his spot could be upgraded.

And even if Wallace does step up, the depth behind him is abysmal. If he or Lloyd get hurt, the Panthers are in deep trouble. Claudin Cherilus, Bam Martin-Scott, Thomas Incoom, and Jackson Kuwatch probably shouldn't play a lot of snaps in the NFL.

The Panthers seem poised to let this position go unaltered at this point, but they don't have to. The depth could be fixed in free agency with any of the following:

Bobby Okereke

Bobby Wagner

Kenneth Murray

Matt Milano

Devin Bush

Germaine Pratt

Deion Jones

Shaq Thompson

Any one of those players could push Wallace for a starting spot or be a valuable backup in case of injury or just to spell Lloyd or Wallace, and they'd all be pretty cheap at this point in the offseason.

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are undoubtedly some trades Dan Morgan could pull off, too. Lukas Van Ness and Pete Werner are potential trade candidates, and the Panthers could try for one of them. Jordyn Brooks is an interesting name.

The Panthers would probably be smart to just go for a free agent who won't cost additional draft capital and will come without a high salary. There are plenty of good options, though it remains unlikely that Carolina will target them.