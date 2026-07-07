5 Dream Trades We’d Love the Panthers to Pull the Trigger On

The Carolina Panthers have abstained from all the wild trade talks this offseason. There have been some blockbusters and some near-blockbusters in 2026, but the Panthers haven't remotely been involved in any of them.

That could still change. It's unlikely any major blockbusters will go down in the next few weeks before training camps and then the preseason begins, but we can still dream, and these five deals would be amazing to see.

Trading Xavier Legette to the Philadelphia Eagles

This is addition by subtraction, and it opens up more reps for Chris Brazzell, Jimmy Horn, and the other wide receivers down the depth chart. Xavier Legette may or may not have some juice left, but the Eagles are a better bet to coax it out of him at this stage, and they just lost a big-bodied fast receiver in AJ Brown.

Trading for Alvin Kamara

The Panthers don't really have a good backfield, but they're going to operate like they do. An easy trade to fix that would be by bringing in Alvin Kamara. The logistics with several running backs on the roster is a small issue when compared to bringing in Kamara, who could still be a very impactful backup running back and excellent target out of the backfield.

Trading for Cole Kmet

Fans cheer after a touchdown scored by Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) against the Los Angeles Rams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have not had a decent tight end in years. Cole Kmet's contract situation isn't ideal, but that's what makes him a little more likely to be traded by the Bears. They have a surplus of young tight ends, and Kmet isn't that. He is, however, better than all three tight ends the Panthers have. This one is maybe the most realistic, but it'd still be amazing.

Trade Chuba Hubbard

This one kind of goes hand in hand with the Kamara trade above, because if the Panthers don't add another running back, there's no way they can trade Chuba Hubbard. But if they can, they should. He's on a costly extension that, thanks partially to injuries, has immediately aged poorly. This would pave the way for younger, more exciting backs in the Panthers' backfield.

Trade for Daron Payne

The Panthers' defensive line has improved greatly, but it's still not in the best shape. Tershawn Wharton's bad form and his serious neck injury have tested the depth, and the season hasn't even started yet. Bringing in Daron Payne, who is in a contract standoff of sorts, would alleviate that issue and then some.