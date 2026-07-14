Dolphins Could Be Ideal Landing Spot for Panthers WR Xavier Legette

Every year, there are players who enter the upcoming NFL season with some added pressure. This can be for a multitude of reasons.

The Carolina Panthers have two players with added pressure. One is due to a looming contract extension for Bryce Young. For the other, it's to prove they can be a reliable player at their position and produce, as is the case for Xavier Legette.

Legette was drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selected 32nd overall. Carolina saw something special in the receiver after Legette posted 71 catches, 1255 receiving yards, and 7 touchdowns in his senior season at South Carolina.

Through two seasons with the Panthers, Legette hasn't even matched that 1,255 receiving yards for his career. Entering his third season in the NFL, Legette has only posted 860 receiving yards.

Not only has he been disappointing, but his production dipped in his second season, dropping from 497 receiving yards in his rookie year, to 363 in his second season.

Now it feels like do-or-die time for Legette in his career with the Panthers. If his third campaign is more of the same, Legette should be shipped off, and one analyst found a great destination.

NFL Analyst Names Miami Dolphins as Ideal Xavier Legette Destination

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Bleacher Report's Moe Moton came up with one trade that every NFL team should consider before the start of this season. For the Miami Dolphins, the trade idea is bringing in Xavier Legette from Carolina and sending back a mid-round draft pick.

At this point, after two bad seasons, a middle-round pick, anywhere from the 4th to 6th round, is about all the Panthers would get for Xavier Legette. Moton mainly presented this idea from the Dolphins' perspective, since they arguably have the worst receiver core in the NFL.

Why Legette to Miami Makes Sense

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Moton is correct to consider Miami as a good destination for Legette. At best, Legette is the WR3 in Carolina, with Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker leading the passing game for the foreseeable future.

Even the WR3 spot isn't a guarantee long-term for Legette, as the Panthers just drafted a dynamic deep-threat receiver in Chris Brazzell II. Brazzell led the SEC in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns for Tennessee.

Anything similar to Legette's production over the last two years for Legette should mean a split from Carolina. If there's any chance at a career revival, it's with a bottom-feeder team that has no expectations and a clear opportunity to be the WR1, and that's Miami right now.