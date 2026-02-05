Defensive Stud Routinely Mocked to Panthers Gets Dubious Label

This year, there's no consensus in mock drafts for the Carolina Panthers. In 2025, the entire world thought they'd take Jalon Walker, and virtually every mock draft agreed with that sentiment.

At least so far, and it is early in the pre-draft process, there is no one prospect that shows up as Walker did. Peter Woods, T.J. Parker, Caleb Banks, C.J. Allen, Kenyon Sadiq, Makai Lemon, and a few others have made it to Carolina in mocks.

Among them, though, Woods seems to be the most recurring name. That might not be good news, as he was just labeled a prospect that is highly likely to be drafted far too early.

Panthers should stay away from Peter Woods in NFL draft

Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) celebrates after sacking Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It has always felt a little wrong that the Panthers would draft Peter Woods in the first round. He's a fine player, but they don't need an IDL that badly. They need edge and linebacker on a much grander scale.

It is a little vindicating, then, that Bleacher Report analyst Brad Gagnon is essentially warning teams, like the Panthers, not to draft Woods too high. 19 may or may not be terribly high, but it reiterates that Woods isn't the can't-miss prospect some believe he is.

The scouting red flag on Woods is that he can't get to the quarterback. He doesn't have a go-to move to get past linemen, and he is still learning how to use his hands as a rusher.

The Panthers have run-stuffing IDLs. If they're going to get another, it should be in the Chris Jones vein that can rush the passer.

"While Woods had some huge moments, he disappeared a lot in 2025. This was supposed to be a monster season for him, and he fell well short of expectations. He also finished his career with just five sacks. Someone will draft him high based on what he did during his peaks, but that could be a mistake," Gagnon said.

The insider also predicted he'd get drafted in the top half of the first round and be a disappointment. The Panthers technically do pick in the bottom half, but what's the difference between the 19th and the 15th pick?

Woods is likely to disappoint, and the Panthers don't even have a big need for him. They can and should pass if he's available.

