What Is the Panthers’ Most Glaring Hole, Linebacker or Edge Rusher?

Let’s take one more trip to memory lane when it comes to the 2024 Carolina Panthers’ defense. The team gave up the most total yards and rushing yards in the league, and the club set a new dubious NFL record in points allowed (534). Ejiro Evero’s unit gave up 59 offensive touchdowns, 24 on the ground and a league-high 35 through the air. The team totaled a mere 32 sacks, tied for the third-fewest in the NFL.

Let’s address that aforementioned run defense first. In 2024, the Panthers allowed a disturbing 179.8 yards per game on the ground, and surrendered 200-plus yards rushing in each of their last six games. This season, the club was much-improved in this area, giving up 123.3 yards per outing. Still, starting linebackers Christian Rozeboom—who led the team with 122 tackles in his first season with the team—and second-year pro Trevin Wallace, who missed five games and the playoff meeting with the Rams, didn’t earn high grades as run stoppers from Pro Football Focus this season.

To be fair, while defensive tackle Derrick Brown tied for the team with five sacks, neither he nor fellow interior defenders such as Tershawn Wharton, Bobby Brown III, and A'Shawn Robinson, also didn’t earn high marks from PFF for their play vs. the run.

Now there’s the pass rush, or the lack of it. Dating back to 2023, no team in the league has totaled fewer sacks than the Panthers (89). Carolina totaled just 30 sacks in ’25, down two QB traps from the previous season (32). Back in 2023, no team in the league finished with fewer sacks (27) than the Panthers.

So what exactly is the greater need for the NFL’s 16th-ranked defense in 2025? Common sense says that the lack of a potent pass rush has been a longer-term issue. The team hasn’t had a 40-sack season since 2019 (53), and over these past six seasons dating back to 2020, and only two players—Haason Reddick in 2021 (11.0) and Brian Burns in 2022 (12.5)—have reached the double-digit sack mark for this franchise.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Nic Scourton (11) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Evero’s defense could certainly use some help in both areas, and perhaps a solution awaits in April’s draft. There’s no reason to give up on rookies Nic Scourton, who tied for the team lead with five sacks, and Princely Umanmielen. Auburn University’s Keldric Faulk is a versatile defender who could aid the Panthers against both the run while pressuring the passer.

Last offseason, general manager Dan Morgan stressed the defense during free agency, and added four more pieces in April’s draft. It will be interesting to see how he and the team attacks both defensive positions starting in early March.

