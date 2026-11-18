It's been an up-and-down season for the Carolina Panthers, both in real life and in fantasy football as well. Bryce Young started the year as a top-10 QB; Tetairoa McMillan had the best Week 4 performance of any receiver, and Jalen Coker was the WR1 after Week 1.

The highs have come in short spurts; the rest of the season has been mediocre or just bad from a fantasy perspective. Focusing on Coker, he's avaeraging 10.8 points in PPR, and is a top 40 fantasy receiver entering Week 11.

Coker is coming off his worst game of the season, posting just 0.3 fantasy points against the New Orleans Saints. The only Panther who was actually productive against the Saints was Chuba Hubbard, posting 34.2 points.

Coker hasn't scored over 10 fantasy points since Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, his highest point total was against the Packers, posting 9.6 points.

On a good team, just under 10 points is passable at flex spot, assuming the receiving core is good around Coker. The question around Coker and the Panthers as a whole, when it comes to fantasy, is if there's any reliability for the rest of the season.

Coker has been far from reliable, which means his trade value isn't high.

There's No Worse Time to Trade Jalen Coker

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If Coker was going to be traded off a roster, it should've been done after Week 1, or after Week 6. The only scenarios where trading Coker makes sense are if a team needs a running back more than receivers, or if someone in a league has multiple players on bye, and is willing to give up a solid player in return who isn't playing this week.

There's no real value on Coker right now, realistically, he's not starting in a 10-man league this week, and would be a flex in a 12-man league. Now four weeks removed from his last double-digit performance, the best thing to do with Coker is to keep him on the bench, especially this week against a good Ravens defense.

Potential trade targets if a team needs a running back include Broncos RB Jonah Coleman, Washington RB Rachaad White, 49ers receiver Keenan Allen, or Vikings RB Aaron Jones Sr.

Trading Coker would require specific circumstances, but entering Week 11, it's smarter to wait and see if he can string together a few good games or even one great performance, making him a sell-high candidate.

Verdict: Keep