The Carolina Panthers finally got back to their winning ways on Sunday. The team that beat the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles in consecutive games felt like a different team from the one we'd seen in the last few weeks.

But the Panthers got back into the win column with a clutch 20-17 victory on the road against the New Orleans Saints. That exorcised some Superdome demons and kept the Panthers in first place in the NFC South for the time being.

The Panthers would love to keep stacking wins. They want to win the division first and foremost, but they also want to prove they're a good team regardless, and ending with the franchise's first winning record since 2017 would be excellent.

Can they get back to .500 against the Baltimore Ravens this week?

Week 11 NFL odds have Panthers favored at home vs. Ravens

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not often that the Carolina Panthers are favored, and when they are, they usually stumble (see: Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss earlier this year). Nevertheless, it is good to be favored in a given game, especially a home tilt.

The Baltimore Ravens are not the usual Ravens. Lamar Jackson is out, and they've stumbled to a subpar record after facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. That fact, as well as the slightly short week and road trip, may be why the Panthers are favored.

Carolina is -130 to win outright (DraftKings). Baltimore is +110 on the moneyline. The spread is 2.5 points, and the Panthers are -110 to cover. The Ravens are -110 to cover as well, so the margins are thin.

The total has been set at 44.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112. That means that oddsmakers expect the Panthers to win a close one by a score of 23-20, give or take. It should be tight between these two teams.

The Panthers have fared well against backup quarterbacks this year. They dominated both Cooper Rush and Tanner McKee, and that was before the defensive coordinator change that seems to have sparked a defensive turnaround.

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales during the first half at Caesars Superdome | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless, the Panthers can't take the Ravens, even with Jacoby Brissett instead of Lamar Jackson, lightly. They need to go out and take care of business despite being favored. That's been a problem for them.

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