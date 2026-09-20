Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 2: Chuba Hubbard, Jalen Coker, Jonathon Brooks

When the Carolina Panthers take on their NFC South foes, the Atlanta Falcons, in Week 2, running backs Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks and wide receiver Jalen Coker will all be in Carolina's lineup.

The only injury concern out of the trio this week was Coker, who had rolled his ankle during a career-best performance in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

Thankfully, Coker was able to progress during the week and he turned in a full practice on Friday before being removed from Carolina's injury report completely.

Now, a look at what we're doing with Coker, Hubbard and Brooks in our fantasy football starting lineups for Week 2.

Jalen Coker start or sit advice

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) scores a touchdown in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coker exploded in Week 1 for a career-best 138 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

There is some debate about who the Panthers' No. 1 wide receiver is now between Coker and Tetairoa McMillan, but people need to pump the brakes.

One (McMillan) is a top-10 draft pick while the other (Coker) is an undrafted player, and McMillan had more yards in 2025 than Coker has over two-plus seasons. Until Coker puts together more games like that, McMillan remains the team's WR1.

None of that is to denigrate the talent Coker has. He is a starting-caliber player and is going to make a huge impact in Carolina's offense, it's just that McMillan has the better overall outlook.

That said, you'd be wise to start Coker after what we saw last week from him, and that's especially true against an exploitable Falcons defense that is in danger of not having its top cornerback.

Verdict: Start

Chuba Hubbard start or sit advice

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hubbard clearly led the Panthers' backfield last week, just as we suspected he would, and it doesn't appear that Jonathon Brooks will be much of a challenge to him, at least early in the season.

Hubbard only churned out 13 touches for 87 yards, but he scored twice, including once through the air. Game script was the culprit for his lack of a bigger workload, but we don't expect that to be a problem against a flailing Falcons offense that has Cooper Rush under center once again.

The Falcons were tied for the fourth-fewest fantasy points allowed to running backs last week, but volume and scoring opportunities are enough to consider Hubbard an RB2 play in Week 2.

Verdict: Start

Jonathon Brooks start or sit advice

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (25) runs with the ball while defended by Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We expected Brooks to play a clear second fiddle to Hubbard, at least in the early going of this season, and that's exactly what happened in Week 1.

Brooks only touched the rock five times in total and finished with 62 score-less yards, 48 of which came on one reception. It was encouraging to see him rip off that reception and get a pair of targets overall in the passing game.

Game script was the reason why Brooks only saw five touches and we would expect him to be closer to 10 most weeks.

That said, we still need to see more touches and production out of Brooks before we can trust him in lineups. For now, he remains the handcuff to Hubbard and nothing more.

Verdict: Sit