How Panthers QB Bryce Young Gave Jaguars Defense Particular Frustration

The Carolina Panthers have entered their next phase of preseason preparation. Training camp started back in late July, and now, after two preseason games, joint practice is underway. NFL training camps feature joint practices every season, usually between teams that don't play each other in the regular season.

At this training camp, the Panthers are on the road for joint practice, down in Jacksonville, Florida, scrimmaging with the Jaguars ahead of Carolina's third preseason game and second on the road.

There are a ton of things to look for in joint practices, such as how new acquisitions play, how the defense operates against another offense, but most importantly, how the starting QB plays.

Bryce Young enters the most pivotal year of his career in 2026, and while the preseason effort against Buffalo was horrendous, all reports from camp seem to highlight his improvement. That trend is continuing down in Jacksonville.

A knock on Young throughout his career has been turnover issues, putting the ball in harm's way and throwing interceptions, especially early in games. It's just a joint practice, but that wasn't an issue against the Jaguars.

Bryce Young Throws Zero Intereptions At Joint Practice

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2025, the Jaguars were second in the NFL in interceptions with 22, just under the league-leading Chicago Bears. Newly signed Panther Devin Lloyd was a huge part of that, totaling 5 interceptions. At joint practice against Jacksonville, Young didn't throw a single interception, not one.

Thats extremely encouraging for the Panthers offense as a whole, but specifically for Young as he looks to take a significant leap in 2026. The lack of takeaways was alarming for the Jaguars' head coach, Liam Coen.

“Liam Coen did not seem overly happy that the Jaguars recorded zero takeaways against the Panthers Quarterbacks.”



😏 😏 😏 pic.twitter.com/F4YN88MmqE — Panthers On Tap (@PanthersOnTap) August 19, 2026

Reports from joint practice indicate that the offense started slowly, even while not turning the ball over. Then there was a shift, and the offense came alive in the later parts of the scrimmage; Tetairoa McMillan and Bryce Young were connecting as well as ever.

This #Panthers offense has come alive the second half of practice. Let me rephrase: The Bryce Young-Tetairoa McMillan has come alive.



Jags unleash a blitz; BY stared unblocked rusher in the face and lofts it to McMillan for a red zone TD. — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) August 19, 2026

This connection is the catalyst for the Panthers' offense succeeding. For the team as a whole, there aren't many aspects more important than Young and McMillan connecting and torching opposing defenses.

Whether it's McMillan finding yards after the catch or thriving in the red zone with his 6'5 frame, Young's stock will rise the more McMillan gets the ball because of how elite a talent he is at wide receiver.

Again, it's just joint practice, but no matter the stakes, Young operating well and playing the QB position with a high IQ is always a welcome sight.