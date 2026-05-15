How the Panthers Got a Major Boost in Their Schedule

The NFL's full schedule was officially released yesterday at 8 PM EST. The Carolina Panthers' schedule looks to be difficult, featuring teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and other top-tier teams in the NFL.

Despite having a schedule with six playoff teams from last year and more teams that are clearly playoff caliber, there is one advantage to the Panthers' schedule, an advantage that more than half of the NFL doesn't have.

Carolina Doesn't Play a Team Coming Off a Bye Week this Season

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers, along with 14 other teams in the NFL, dodge playing any team coming off their bye week, a clear advantage as Carolina won't see any team coming off extended rest. This is especially a win for the Panthers since their bye week is early in the season, coming in week 5.

Thankfully the #Panthers don't play any team after their bye week https://t.co/IwzwPHAhHS — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌🏽 (@PanthersAnalyst) May 15, 2026

Carolina will go through the last 13 weeks of the season with an all-gas, no-brakes stretch. Luckily, after the bye week, seven of the last 13 games are at home, but Carolina will still face some tough road tests, Philadelphia being one of them, but also Green Bay on Thursday Night Football, Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football, and meetings against the Vikings and Steelers late in the season.

Not playing any teams coming off a bye week should be extra beneficial down the stretch of the season, when the Panthers are on their 10th, 11th, 12th, week in a row, potentially banged up with injury, just as other teams are that late into the season.

As shown above, the Philadelphia Eagles play the most teams coming off a bye week this season; one of those teams will be the Carolina Panthers, in a Week 6 matchup at 1:00 PM EST. The Eagles will host Carolina, coming off their week 5 bye week, and will welcome back their biggest departure of the offseason, edge rusher Jaelan Phillips.

Half The NFC South Dodges Opponent Coming Off a Bye Week

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) shakes hands with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) after the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Panthers weren't the only team in the NFC South to dodge an opponent coming off its bye week; the Atlanta Falcons also were granted this privilege by the NFL schedule makers as well. As for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, they'll both face one opponent coming off a bye

It's not substantial by any means, but any small advantage the Panthers can find over the rest of the division, they'll take.