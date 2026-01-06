Insider claims it's ‘hard to believe’ in 2025 Panthers

The 2025 NFL regular season is history, and per usual there were plenty of surprises throughout 18 weeks. Now there are 14 teams remaining that are vying for an appearance in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium.

The postseason begins this Saturday afternoon at Charlotte with a rematch between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers. Naturally, NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Kris Knox, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report have come up with power rankings when it comes to the postseason field. It’s hardly a shock that Dave Canales’s 8-9 NFC South champions are at the very bottom of the list.

“It’s hard to believe in a sub-.500 team that needed a rival to punch its ticket to the postseason following back-to-back losses, said Moton. “The Carolina Panthers are that club in this field of 14, making them stand out as pretenders. In Week 13, the Panthers beat the Los Angeles Rams at home, where they’ll face off again this week. However, Carolina hasn’t played well recently, turning the ball over five times over the last two weeks.”

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Lathan Ransom (22) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

It’s been an up-and-down season for the improved Panthers, who finally ended a 10-game stretch of alternating wins and losses with a 16-14 setback last Saturday at Tampa Bay. Nonetheless, Carolina wound up clinching a division title when the Atlanta Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday—prevailing in a three-way tiebreaker.

On the other hand, Los Angeles doesn’t necessarily come into this playoff clash with a head of steam. The club split its last six games, and the team’s run defense was an issue.

“Rams head coach Sean McVay played his starters in Week 18 to reestablish some momentum, which could be the difference-maker in the matchup between these teams. If the Panthers pull off the upset, they’ll earn tremendous respect as a team that belongs among the contenders. Until then, they have a lot to prove.”

They do indeed, considering this is a franchise that is making its first playoff appearance since 2017. Coincidentally, that was McVay’s debut season with the Rams. His team lost a home playoff game to the Falcons.

