It's Rico Dowdle time, 4 other things to know about Panthers vs. Rams

They are the hottest team in the NFC with the conference’s best record. A year ago, the Los Angeles Rams won the NFC West with a 10-7 record, but gave up more points (386) than they scored (367). This season, Sean McVay’s club leads their division with a 9-2 record. They are on a six-game tear in which they have outscored their opponents by a combined 183-72 score.

The Carolina Panthers have made strides in head coach Dave Canales’s second season. However, it’s a team that has dropped three of its last five games after a 4-3 start. The team has scored 16 or fewer points in five of their last six games. That includes a 20-9 setback this past Monday night in which quarterback Bryce Young (1 TD pass, 2 interceptions) and the Carolina offense was limited to a mere 230 total yards by the San Francisco 49ers.

That being said, the 6-6 Panthers have as many wins this season as the slumping NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-5). So is Canales’s team really capable of cooling off the conference’s hottest team?

Panthers vs. Rams History

The Panthers and Rams were NFC West rivals for seven straight years until realignment in 2002. There was Carolina’s 29-23 double overtime victory at St. Louis in the 2023 NFC Divisional Playoffs. The teams are meeting for the first time since 2022, when McVay’s team prevailed at SoFi Stadium, 24-10. The Rams last visited Charlotte in 2019, and emerged with a 30-27 win.

Carolina Must Have the Ground Game on Its Mind

Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford is firmly in the discussion for league MVP honors. He’s thrown for 2,830 yards and 30 scores with only two interceptions in 11 contests. In his last eight appearances, he’s totaled 25 touchdown passes without a pick. Stafford’s 30 scores have gone to nine different players.

Thanks to the emergence of 2025 free-agent addition Rico Dowdle, Canales’s team averaged 139.8 yards per game on the ground during its 5-4 start. The Panthers have run for a total of 209 yards (69.7 average) the past three weeks. A big workhorse effort from Dowdle keeps Rams’ quarterback Stafford off the field.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) after a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium.

Rams’ WR Davante Adams Bears Watching

Entering Week 13, Rams’ wideout Puka Nacua was tied for second in the NFL with 80 catches. However, teammate Davante Adams was the clear league leader in TD receptions (12), impressive considering those have come on just 48 catches. The Panthers’ secondary will be without start cornerback Jaycee Horn.

On Monday night at San Francisco, Ejiro Evero’s defense failed to come up with a sack for the second straight week and the fifth time in 12 games. The Panthers have totaled only 16 QB traps this season (12 games), the third-fewest in the league. Meanwhile, Stafford has been sacked only 15 times in 11 outings.

