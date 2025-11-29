Panthers vs. Rams: NFL expert shares pick for Week 13 matchup

Ali Bhanpuri of NFL.com was one of five editors giving predictions on the remaining 12 games on the Week 13 NFL slate. His focus was on this week’s battle in Charlotte, where the first-place Los Angeles Rams (9-2) take on the second-place Carolina Panthers (6-6). Sean McVay’s team is in the midst of a six-game winning streak, while Dave Canales’s club has been on a rollercoaster ride for too many weeks.

Not surprisingly, Bhanpari’s selection on Sunday is the NFC West leaders, who also happen to own the best record in the NFC. “The Rams have been the most dominant team in the league since mid-October, pummeling opponents with suffocating defense and ruthlessly efficient offense. They’ve won at home, on the road, overseas, in prime time, on the East Coast, the West Coast, you name it.”

McVay’s club hasn’t lost since dropping a 26-23 overtime decision to the rival 49ers on a Thursday night at SoFi Stadium in Week 5. They’ve outscored their last six victims by a combined 183-72 count. They also boast a 4-1 mark away from home this season.

“Seemingly the only thing Sean McVay’s team hasn’t been able to do this season is consistently kick the ball through the uprights,” stated Bhanpuri. “And they’ve addressed even that issue…by simply not trying anymore: The Rams have the fewest field-goal attempts in the league (5) since their six-game win streak began in Week 6.”

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images | Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images

The Rams’ offensive unit has reached the end zone 38 times in 11 games, and has been especially effective as of late.

“Of course, it’s easy to skip settling for three points when you’re consistently scoring six,” added Bhanpuri. “And no team has hit paydirt more than the Rams over the previous seven weeks (25)—and that’s with them spotting several teams an extra game (L.A. had its bye in Week 8). So, if you haven’t picked up on it yet, I’m taking the current NFC leaders to extend their run to seven at Carolina, clinching McVay’s first undefeated November along the way.”

Led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and an opportunistic defense, the Rams’ scoring differential this season is an NFL-best 127 points (306-179). Meanwhile, Bryce Young and the up-and-down Panthers’ scoring margin sits at minus-53 (216-269) after 12 games. Bhanpuri’s choice is somewhat obvious.

