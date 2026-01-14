4 trade destinations for Xavier Legette if Panthers decide to move on

It's probably time for the Carolina Panthers to move on from Xavier Legette. He's been a disaster, and he continues to slide down the depth chart. He's WR3 now, but it wouldn't be a shock if he continued to slide.

His snap counts paint a picture, as they began to dwindle as the season went on. In the most important game of the year, the playoff game, he saw less than 32% of snaps. He's on the way out, but which teams might actually want to take him?

Top landing spots for Panthers WR Xavier Legette

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns need a lot of things, and wide receiver is absolutely one of them. They will likely be drafting a quarterback, and they'll need to get him some weapons. By no means is Legette a true weapon, but the Browns could do worse.

It won't cost much to get him, so they can take a flyer that a change of scenery might help Legette remember why he was a first-round pick in the first place. Still young, Legette could still be an impactful player at a fraction of the cost in this scenario.

Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) during pregame warmups against the Kansas City Chiefs at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If there's an offensive coach out there who can figure out how to unlock Xavier Legette, it might be Andy Reid. Plus, the Chiefs need more offensive firepower. For once, Patrick Mahomes needed a little bit of help.

Legette also doesn't fit the archetypes of WR the Chiefs already have. They don't really have a big-bodied receiver, and with Travis Kelce retiring eventually, Legette might end up being a solid red-zone target for them.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders also need wide receivers badly. They have Brock Bowers, but their future franchise QB (Fernando Mendoza) is going to have nothing in the WR department. Xavier Legette would be a cheap acquisition.

The logic for the Browns applies here, so Legette would be a very inexpensive flyer, and he was considered no worse than a second-round prospect in his draft class, so it might be worth a try to see if they can jumpstart his career.

Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward needs a wide receiver badly. Having Calvin Ridley back next year will help, but so would adding Legette. If nothing else, he provides depth and a chance at finding a solid pass-catcher for a late-round draft pick.

They'll have a new coach, too, and that coach may be better equipped to bring out the best in Legette more than Dave Canales has been so far. Once again, it would probably be worth it to try since it won't cost much of anything.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Panthers predicted to go after All-Pro edge in free agency

Panthers may have been right to keep Ejiro Evero at DC

Studs and duds from heartbreaking Panthers’ loss in playoffs