5 keys to the Panthers shocking the world, upsetting Rams

The Carolina Panthers are virtually the biggest home underdogs in NFL playoff history. Never before has a team been so universally expected to lose. They face, admittedly, an exceptionally tough challenge.

How can they win for a second time over the Rams? It's going to take everything they have, and it could very well come down to these five things.

Run the ball

It sounds simple, and it sounds like what the Panthers need to do every single game. That's because they've been largely unable to do it. Since the Green Bay Packers game, the running game has not been remotely as good.

They did have a solid if unspectacular outing against the Rams in Week 13, but they need to do better than that. Both Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard need to reach down deep and find a gear that's been missing. Dowdle needs to channel his two-game stretch with over 200 scrimmage yards each.

Protect the football

Another cliche, but it's extremely true when it comes to the Panthers. They have a really strong record when they do not turn the ball over, and when they only turn it over once, they do just fine. Multiple turnovers, like last week, is a death knell.

It's harder to control taking the ball away from the other team, though that is something they need to do as well. What they can control, however, is putting the ball in harm's way on offense. If they can avoid that, their chances of victory will go up.

Trust Bryce Young

Sometimes, Dave Canales seems to forget how to utilize Bryce Young. His deep shot is among the best in the game, and the Panthers are going to need to use that on Saturday against the Rams. They don't need to chuck it downfield all the time, but the Rams won't be beaten by dinks and dunks.

It's do-or-die, and it's probably the last game of the year, so Canales needs to leave it all out on the field and let Young cook. If (when) the running game fails, they are going to have to turn to Young's arm, so they should just let him go from the start,

Take advantage of special teams

The Panthers are pretty good on kickoffs and average or inconsequential in every other phase of special teams. The Rams are bad in all areas of special teams. They even fired their coordinator weeks ago.

Carolina does not have a burner kick returner who can threaten the Rams, but they've got to get good returns any way they can. They also really need to win the field-position battle and force the Rams to lean on their kicing game.

Be aggressive

This usually isn't a problem with the Panthers, but they've got to be highly aggressive. Field goals and punts are going to do absolutely nothing against the Rams, because the Rams won't be kicking or punting very much.

It's got to be touchdown or bust, and that might include taking some insane risks that the Panthers haven't taken. Go for it in your own half, fake a punt, do something. It's time for Canales and company to really dial up the aggression.

Do all that and the Panthers just might have a fighting chance.

