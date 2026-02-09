Micah Parsons Admits Something That Should Have Panthers Fans Excited

What truly cemented the Carolina Panthers as a possible playoff team was their upset win on the road against the Green Bay Packers. They went into Lambeau Field and walked out with a stunning win despite being two-score underdogs.

They did this on the strength of a smart gameplan. They wanted to limit possessions by running the ball and keep the Green Bay offense on the sideline, figuring that a mistake or two, which they made, would be even more devastating.

That's exactly how it played out, and with both teams eventually heading to the playoffs, Micah Parsons admitted that the Packers didn't want to see the Panthers again.

Micah Parson's comments should invigorate Panthers fans

The Panthers proved to be a tough matchup for the Packers by beating them in Lambeau Field. Had they matched up again in the postseason, they would've definitely been on upset watch despite the difference in record.

Ahead of Super Bowl 60, Micah Parsons and Bryce Young met up on a podcast, and Parsons revealed that his team was wary of Young's, and he credited their excellent gameplan.

The edge rusher said, "We don't want to play them again... As a defensive player, I would say I pretty much know everything that an offense can run. I've almost memorized it, I understand what you're trying to do."

He added that he felt like the Chicago Bears watched the Panthers' tape and decided to "copy" it. "That whole inside zone, slice zone, chip, boot, as a rusher, that's a lot to deal with instead of a team just dropping back almost every single time," he added.

Famously, Parsons went without a single QB pressure against the Panthers. They didn't have an elite offensive day (16 points), but they did enough and kept him from wrecking the game.

He also shouted out the "tough" combination of Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle, which helped the passing game and wore down the defense. It ultimately led to one of the most shocking wins of the season and helped the Panthers get into the playoffs, though both the Panthers and Packers were one-and-done.

