Carolina Panthers at major risk of embarrassing loss vs. Saints

The Carolina Panthers, thanks to a penalty negating a turnover, marched down the field against the New Orleans Saints and imposed their will. Since then, they've done absolutely nothing at all, and the Saints look as good or better than the Panthers.
Carolina is coming in off four wins in five games, and Bryce Young is unbeaten in his last four starts. You would never be able to tell based on how poorly the first half has gone. It's been one of the ugliest halves of football the Panthers have played. They're in danger of losing a game they should've sleptwalked into a win.
Panthers risking embarrassing, season-defining loss vs. Saints
If the Carolina Panthers lose to the New Orleans Saints, which not only is possible but seems likely at this point, it will be the worst loss of the year. Whether they're looking ahead or coming off an emotional high from last week, they were not remotely prepared to play in the first half.
On defense, two huge lapses in coverage (though one might've been OPI that went uncalled) led to 10 points. Tyler Shough has carved them up in his second NFL start. They are having a hard time stopping anything on that side of the ball.
On offense, if you can imagine, it's been worse. Outside of the first drive, it has been ugly. Blockers are not picking up defenders, leading to sacks. Bryce Young has been errant, and his receivers have already dropped a couple of passes.
Rico Dowdle is not having a good day, either. The Saints are selling out to beat him, and they are, leaving the offense with very little other recourse. The Saints are doing almost anything they want on offense, and the Panthers cannot do anything on offense.
The Panthers do not get the ball to start the half, so this deficit could become untenable very soon. The Panthers, particularly Bryce Young, have been clutch this year, but there is zero reason they should need a clutch performance to beat a one-win team at home.
The Panthers play down to their opponents often, and it might burn them today.
