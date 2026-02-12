Carolina Panthers' Nightmare Offseason Scenario is All Too Familiar

The last time the Carolina Panthers finished higher than 25th in the NFL in sacks per game was in 2021. Since then, they've been among the worst pass rushing teams in the league, and that includes Brian Burns' final season in the Queen City when the Panthers ranked dead last in that category.

GM Dan Morgan has tried to bandage that group together by taking a chance on a pair of rookies (Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen) and some second or maybe even third-tier free agents who were looking for an expanded role (Patrick Jones II and Turk Wharton). Those four combined for 9.5 sacks this fall, which, of course, just isn't going to get the job done, especially for the type of money that they are paying Wharton, who had just two sacks.

According to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, not improving the pass rush would be the team's worst-case scenario playing out.

"Defensive tackle Derrick Brown and rookie linebacker Nic Scourton tied for the team-lead with five sacks apiece this past season. As a team, Carolina logged just 30 sacks, tied for the third-fewest in the league. The Panthers simply can't expect to go far in the postseason if they can't get after opposing quarterbacks," Knox stated. "Free agents like Jaelan Phillips and Odafe Oweh, as well as draft prospects like Akheem Mesidor and Cashius Howell, must be on Carolina's radar this offseason."

With all due respect to Bryce Young and Carolina's offense, the Panthers are going to need to heavily invest in their defense this offseason if they want to take that next step. Outscoring teams in a shootout is not something they are built to do, as currently constructed.

I would even take it a step further and say Dan Morgan has to at least call the Raiders and see what the asking price would be for Maxx Crosby. Dropping him into this defense would do wonders for the front seven and even the secondary, who were put in a tough position all year because of the lack of pressure. As a defense, Carolina totaled just 243 pressures, which sits near the bottom of the league.

A linebacker (or two) is needed, another wide receiver couldn't hurt, and a replacement for Ikem Ekwonu at left tackle. But the one thing the Panthers can't afford is going into the 2026 season without any pass rush help.

