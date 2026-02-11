Carolina Panthers Offseason Primer: Roster Breakdown, Trade Ideas, Draft Needs
The Carolina Panthers are firmly in the offseason, but they can't do much of anything yet. Free agency begins next month, and the draft is the month after that, so right now, they're just sitting on their hands.
It's a good time, though, to look at all the possible needs, potential moves, and how things will take shape.
Panthers Roster Breakdown
The Panthers' roster is in really good shape. There are no looming major free agency decisions to make. No one's going to get the franchise tag. The core on both sides is coming back next year.
That said, the team does have a few free agents who might be on their way out:
- OLB DJ Wonnum
- IOL Austin Corbett
- IOL Cade Mays
- RB Rico Dowdle
- S Nick Scott
- ILB Christian Rozeboom
- IOL Brady Christensen
- OT Yosh Nijman
- P Sam Martin
- LS JJ Jansen
- WR David Moore
- LB/S Isaiah Simmons
- CB Robert Rochell
- ILB Krys Barnes
- OT Jake Curhan
- OLB Trevis Gipson
- CB Damarri Mathis
- CB Akayleb Evans
- S D'Anthony Bell
As for restricted free agents, the Panthers could lose EDGE Thomas Incoom, TE James Mitchell, IDL LaBryan Ray, and ILB Claudin Cherilus. Exclusive rights free agents are WRs Jalen Coker and Brycen Tremayne.
Among the UFAs, Cade Mays, Brady Christensen, Christian Rozeboom, Isaiah Simmons, David Moore, Sam Martin, JJ Jansen, and Trevis Gipson are potential re-sign candidates. The Panthers will probably only extend Jalen Coker of the other free agents.
Trade Ideas
Xavier Legette for a mid-round pick
Dan Morgan's pretty adept at getting value for bad receivers. So far, that's all that Xavier Legette really is. He hasn't shown much, so his value is pretty low. Morgan could probably get a fourth-rounder like he did for both Jonathan Mingo and Adam Thielen.
2027 Fourth-round pick for Cole Kmet
With the Bears drafting Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet is expendable and heading for a potential cut. The Panthers can fork over a future fourth-round draft pick and bring in the best tight end they have had since Greg Olsen.
Trevor Etienne and a 2027 fourth-round pick (via Vikings) for Alvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara has one more somewhat expensive year on his contract, and he's been very injury-prone, so he won't cost a ton. This would give the Panthers a legitimate change-of-pace back from Chuba Hubbard and a receiving threat, while also clearing up the backfield for 2027 and beyond.
Panthers' Draft Needs
Edge rusher
It is almost vital to draft an edge rusher early, probably in the first round. The best of the best in the NFL don't get drafted in any other round, so while the Panthers hit with Nic Scourton, they need to find a premium edge, and that's got to happen in the draft early on.
Linebacker
There are some good linebackers in free agency, but they will probably cost a ton. The smarter play is to take advantage of this deep linebacker draft class, drafting someone in the second or third round who can be a starter right away. Jacob Rodriguez, Anthony Hill, or Kyle Louis.
Offensive tackle
The Panthers need a stopgap tackle solution, and free agency doesn't have a ton of inspiring options. After 2026, Ikem Ekwonu hits free agency, and after 2027, Taylor Moton follows suit. It's crucial to find someone to develop behind them.
Safety
The Panthers have to find a coverage safety. Tre'von Moehrig and Lathan Ransom are good run-stoppers and heavy hitters, but the Panthers need a center fielder and a ballhawk, and Nick Scott is both a free agent and not very good. Drafting someone to play opposite Moehrig is key.
