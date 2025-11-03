Insider says Bryce Young isn't going to be a superstar, but that's fine
The Carolina Panthers finally know who they are, and it's not a QB-led team. Bryce Young is a player they can win with, but he's not the game-changing prospect everyone thought he'd be coming out of the draft. It's certainly better than being a bust, but it's not the best-case scenario.
However, that doesn't mean the Panthers are going to give up on him or seek other options. For the most part, there are four or five teams in the NFL that have that QB who will win them games. Everyone else is looking for a QB they can win with, and it looks like the Panthers have that as they find their identity.
Insider says Panthers identity isn't about QB Bryce Young
Aside from Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and maybe Joe Burrow, the NFL's quarterback landscape is a ton of guys who are capable of winning but aren't going to change a team's status on their own like the four players listed.
With that in mind, there's no reason to think the Panthers have to move on from Bryce Young. He's one of those 28 others that teams can and do win with. The Panthers just need to know how to gameplan, and after Sunday, some insiders say they do.
"The Carolina Panthers have experimented with their approach this season. At 5-4, who they are as a team has become obvious. They are a run-first team, with a rock-solid complementary defense," the Bleacher Report staff wrote after Sunday's upset win.
That's something tons of teams have utilized to great success. Historically, it's been how the Panthers have won, even when they had a special talent like Cam Newton. Running the ball well and playing good defense tends to work pretty well.
"There's no reason to think Bryce Young is magically going to develop into the player the organization originally thought upon selecting him with the No. 1 overall pick two years ago," the analysts continued. "Instead, he can turn around and hand the ball off to Rico Dowdle, because it works."
Young is what he is at this point. He's very much a competent quarterback who can make plays and hurt defenses when called upon. With the way the Panthers are set up, he doesn't have to be called upon that often, and that's totally fine.
