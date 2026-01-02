NFL pundit's prediction for Panthers-Bucs is totally off-base

Perhaps the most important part of a must-win game this late in the NFL season is the healthy bodies. By Week 18, every single team is missing important players, and even the "healthy" ones are injured.

That's true of both the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In some instances, it can be a valid excuse. Like when the Panthers lost 40-9 to the Buffalo Bills without Bryce Young in the lineup.

For weeks, analysts have pinned the Bucs' offensive struggles on the lack of healthy weapons, and one believes that will be the difference this week vs. Carolina. The only problem is, those weapons have been healthy, and it hasn't mattered.

NFL analyst picks Bucs to beat Panthers for wrong reason

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) runs against Carolina Panthers safety Tre'Von Moehrig (7) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Maybe the Buccaneers will beat the Panthers on Saturday. It's certainly very feasible, given that these are two evenly matched teams and a field goal decided it two weeks ago.

But whatever happens, it won't be because the Buccaneers are suddenly healthy on offense, because they've been healthy on offense for a few weeks now. Jared Dubin of CBS Sports didn't seem to realize that in his prediction.

"I'm rolling with the Buccaneers for the same reason I (mistakenly) did a few weeks ago: I trust their offense more than I do that of the Panthers," Dubin said. That's all well and good, but the reason for trusting the Buccaneers more is not.

He continued, "With Baker Mayfield's weapons back healthier, I think they'll be able to move the ball here. With Tampa's defense being better against the run than the pass, I still don't trust that Bryce Young can consistently do the same."

In Week 16, the Panthers beat the Buccaneers. Mayfield might've been a little banged up, but he had Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin at his aid. He had all three of his running backs and all his pass-catchers.

Mayfield still went for 145 yards, one touchdown, and one interception for a 79.8 RTG. It was ugly, and there was no lack of weapons. Last week, again with those same weapons, Mayfield had two picks in a loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Combined, Mayfield has led his offense to 37 points in those two games, and he's lost both of them. Early on, it was fair to wonder what a healthy Bucs offense would look like. Now, we know, and it's still not good, so picking them over the Panthers on the basis of returning stars is a little bit silly.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

All potential Panthers playoff matchups in 2025

Why Panthers will and won’t win NFC South title

Two Panthers players have major contract incentives this week