Panthers get good news after Rico Dowdle injury scare
On Sunday, Rico Dowdle left the eventual win over the Green Bay Packers twice. In the middle of a dominant day, the Carolina Panthers running back suffered some injuries and had to miss a few plays here and there. Unsurprisingly, he was very banged up when it was all said and done.
As a result, Dowdle did not practice on Wednesday. This sent panic across the Panthers fan base, and it concerned fantasy managers as well. Chuba Hubbard is sometimes a capable back, but he's not been this year, so Dowdle is vital to the team's success. Fortunately, the Panthers got some good news on that front.
Rico Dowdle returns to practice after DNP on Wednesday
Rico Dowdle's DNP yesterday was probably more precautionary than anything. The Panthers have begun to truly rely on him in the running game even with Chuba Hubbard fully healthy, and after a bruising performance on Sunday, the veteran probably needed a day off.
Regardless of why he sat, fans can breathe easy. His status remains questionable until we find out something concrete, but the fact that he's back on the field, practicing, with a helmet is a good sign. Unless the injury flares up again, Dowdle should be back in the lineup Sunday, and he should still get the bulk of the touches out of the backfield for Carolina.
While the Panthers could probably beat the hapless New Orleans Saints at home on Sunday without Dowdle, it's never a good idea to go into a game after a big win without your offense's engine. Dowdle has carried the Panthers on this hot streak, and even though the opponent is worse, the Panthers still need him.
Despite only getting three starts and five games getting a substantial amount of touches, Dowdle is third in the NFL in rushing yards, and he has four rushing touchdowns this season. With him in the lineup, the pressure is off of Bryce Young, and it makes for a complementary game plan with an improving Panthers defense. That should continue this week in Charlotte.
