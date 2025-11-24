NFL experts leaning heavily towards 49ers over Panthers for Monday Night Football

This is it. If the Carolina Panthers came into this season hoping they'd have an opportunity to really arrive after seven years in the desert, this night is the answer.

The Panthers will be visiting the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, which amounts to the biggest regular season game for this franchise since Cam Newton injured his shoulder against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Thursday night prime-time game back in 2018.

While it's a great chance for Carolina to change people's perceptions, for now they're still largely against them. Here's a quick review of who the experts are picking.

Over at ESPN, 10 out of their 11 panelists are picking the 49ers to win. The only exception is Kalyn Kahler.

The Niners got a clean sweep at the league's official website, with all five of NFL.com's experts picking San Francisco.

Pete Prisco at CBS Sports is also predicting a Niners win, 32-23.

As for the staff at the MMQB, five out of their six experts are picking the 49ers. Gilberto Manzano was the lone pick for the Panthers to win.

And last but not least, the panel at Bleacher Report had the majority picking the 49ers, with five out of their seven betting on the home team.

