NFL insider breaks down narrative that Panthers can't win with Bryce Young

Overreactions when it comes to the National Football League and sports in general are commonplace. Dispelling those narratives is the key when it comes to adding perspective to a game.

Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports addressed several of these overreactions when it came to the NFL’s wild card round. For instance, there’s a notion out there that the Carolina Panthers can’t win with quarterback Bryce Young. Off the team’s 34-31 loss to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday afternoon at Charlotte, Sullivan says that’s an overreaction.

“While quarterbacks are often judged by whether they win in the postseason,” explained Sullivan, “that doesn't mean we should close the book on Bryce Young because he lost his playoff debut. In fact, the Carolina quarterback was solid. He completed 21-of-40 passes for 264 yards, a touchdown and an interception. That pick wasn't entirely his fault, as (Jalen) Coker, his intended receiver, slowed up on his route.”

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) scores defended by Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) during the second half of the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Young rose to the occasion late in the fourth quarter,” added Sullivan, “leading a go-ahead touchdown drive that featured some nifty passes. First, he zipped an RPO throw to Tetairoa McMillan for 16 yards. With the ball on the Rams' seven-yard-line, Young then dropped it in the bucket on a fade pass to Coker for a touchdown. For a moment, it looked like it would be the game-winning score, but Stafford put together a winning drive of his own on the next possession. Still, Young held up his end of the bargain.”

Dave Canales’s 8-9 club won the NFC South this season, the franchise’s first division title since 2015. In 16 regular-season outings, Young connected on 63.6 percent of his throws for 3,011 yards and 23 scores, with 15 turnovers. He came up with his share of late-game heroics in 2025, and bounced back from a rough start after turning over the football five times in his first five quarters of action.

““Young has been a polarizing figure since Carolina selected him No. 1 overall in 2023,” said Sullivan, “and his tenure has been bumpy, even including a benching during his sophomore season. However, this strong showing in his first taste of the playoffs should give the Panthers confidence they have a quarterback capable of leading them to the postseason.”

