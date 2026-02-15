Only One ‘True First-Round’ Prospect Might Fall to Carolina Panthers

ESPN’s Matt Miller is once again preparing for another NFL draft. The longtime analyst is currently breaking down this year’s talent, and recently explained his thought process when it comes to what are now Day (or Night) 1 selections.

“There’s a difference between going in Round 1 and being graded in Round 1,” stated Miller, “and now that we’re just over two months away from the opening of the 2026 draft on April 23 in Pittsburgh, I have identified the players who I believe are no-brainer Day 1 guys. The average draft class has roughly 15 players who are deemed “first-round talents,” though the number varies by team and scouting department.”

“These special evaluations,” added Miller, “are reserved for prospects who would be Round 1 selections regardless of the year, and my own guideline is whether a player would have been a first-rounder in each of the past five classes.”

Panthers’ QB Bryce Young Could Use Some More Options

Here was Miller’s report on University of Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who he has ranked as his 11th overall player (as of this writing) in this year’s upcoming draft.

“Even with eventual second-rounder Terrance Ferguson on the roster in 2024, scouts were buzzing about Sadiq. He didn't disappoint in his only season as a starter in 2025, catching 51 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. The junior's best trait is his ability to attack the ball in the air and contort his body to make plays on it.”

“Sadiq is a high-end mover with the speed, strength and leaping ability to be a matchup nightmare. He lacks elite size at 6’3” and 245 pounds, and he had six drops on 70 targets last season, but he projects as a difference-making move tight end in the pros.”

General Manager Dan Morgan Has a Lot to Think About

The reigning NFC South champions good opt to go in several directions with the 19th overall pick. As was the case last season, many draftniks are forecasting that Morgan opted for some more help for the front seven. The team has not drafted an edge rusher in the first round since Brian Burns in 2019. In fact, Carolina’s last four first-round selections have all been used on the offensive side of the ball.

Then again, Sadiq may also be long gone by the time Morgan and company take their turn. Dating back to 2011, there have only been 13 tight ends selected in the first round in the past 15 NFL drafts. Michigan’s Colston Loveland went to the Bears at No. 10, and Penn State’s Tyler Warren was selected by the Colts at No. 14. On the other hand, the Panthers have never used a first-round pick on this position in the franchise’s somewhat-brief history.

