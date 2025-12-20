NFL pundit predicts Bryce Young 'can't keep up' with Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers - but there's hope

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dominating the NFC South over the last five years, winning four straight division titles. Their run of success has continued despite Tom Brady's retirement and going from Bruce Arians to Todd Bowles as their head coach.

However, this season represents the first real challenge to Tampa's superiority in half a decade. Their greatest threat has emerged in the form of the Carolina Panthers, who have upped-and-downed their way to a 7-7 record, good for a tie for first place in the division.

These two teams will meet up twice over the next three weeks, beginning with tomorrow's home game for Carolina. While there's legitimate hope for the Panthers, CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco expects them to continue struggling against the Buccaneers. Here's what he predicted for Sunday's matchup.

Pete Prisco picks against Panthers

"This is for first place in the division. Both teams are coming off bad losses that have them at 7-7 and tied for the division lead. The Bucs have not played well on defense as of late, but the Carolina offense isn't great. Look for Baker Mayfield and the Bucs offense to get the best of the Carolina defense, while Bryce Young can't keep up. Pick: Buccaneers 23, Panthers 19"

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

This is a pretty safe pick to make. After all, the Panthers have yet to beat the Buccaneers with Bryce Young starting, going 0-4. In those games Young has totaled 773 passing yards, completed just 54% of his passes and thrown three touchdowns to go with one interception.

While those aren't terrible numbers, they're also not good enough to get past a Tampa team that is absolutely lethal against the run and has a dynamic offense of their own.

However, there is reason to believe that things may be different this time. The Panthers are playing better than they have at any point since midway through the 2018 season, while the Buccaneers are slumping badly - losing five of their last six games.

Sweeping the Bucs is a tall order for this team, but if they are going to take at least one of these games it will likely be tomorrow at home.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers should kick tires on recently-released edge rusher

Panthers net Christian Rozeboom replacement in 2026 mock draft

Luke Kuechly tells Pat McAfee how the Carolina Panthers got rebuilt