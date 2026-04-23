Odds Favor Kenyon Sadiq For Carolina Panthers in Draft Day Disappointment

NFL Draft day is finally here, and we have a betting favorite for who gets selected with the 19th pick overall by the Carolina Panthers. In what comes to no surprise, Kenyon Sadiq is the current odds-on favorite to be picked at 19. Sadiq has been the favorite since the line opened, and even as it's moved, currently at +400 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Dillon Thieneman at +550, and KC Concepcion at +850.

We have a favorite in the clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/e9ob3dKgUC — Michael Bell (@avl_mike) April 22, 2026

It's important to note that Sadiq is also the second-highest favorite for other draft spots, specifically the No. 15 pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the No. 14 pick to the Baltimore Ravens, and the No. 13 pick to the Los Angeles Rams.

These odds can change, of course, with eventual trades that could end up happening in this draft, but Vegas is seemingly going against what most of the media has been saying regarding Sadiq’s draft position.

Odds Going Against Recent Mock Drafts and Projections

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While Kenyon Sadiq has been mocked to Carolina numerous times, recent projections have indicated he will land elsewhere. ESPN’s Field Yates has Sadiq being drafted 15th overall, and USA TODAY’s Jacob Canemaker has Sadiq landing with the Rams at 13th overall. Other notable NFL insiders, like Daniel Jeremiah and Peter Schrager, also see Sadiq landing elsewhere.

So, is this a case where the books have insights that the media lacks, or are they simply relying on offseason projections, especially since Sadiq has been heavily linked to Carolina? The answer will be revealed tonight at the draft, and it could set up a massive disappointment.

Why the Panthers Won't Draft Kenyon Sadiq

Feb 1, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers new general manager Dan Morgan and new head coach Dave Canales stand for a photo during the introductory press conference at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Panthers tight end room hasn’t been anything special in the Dave Canales era, cause Canales historically hasn’t used tight ends enough for them to be really productive. In the last three seasons, Canales’s teams with both Carolina and Tampa have ranked in the bottom four of tight end target rate in the NFL. Maybe that could change since OC Brad Idzik is going to be calling plays now, but it’s still Canales’ team, and his track record on tight end usage isn’t the best.

Not only have the Panthers not used tight ends as much as other teams in the league, but even GM Dan Morgan seemed dismissive of adding another tight end when asked about it last week. Morgan said, “I feel good about our tight end room, there’s a lot of guys in that room that are still developing… that bring a skillset we really like.”

Panthers Don’t Lose the Draft if Sadiq Doesn’t Land

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt for a touchdown during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

A ton of Panthers fans have clamored for Kenyon Sadiq, which is completely understandable, but the draft doesn’t end for the Panthers if he doesn’t land in Carolina. There are other really good prospects at a multitude of positions who would have a day-one impact. Other prospects to look out for are Safety Dillon Thieneman, WR KC Concepcion, EDGE Keldric Faulk, and many more.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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