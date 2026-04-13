Where Panthers Can Turn If Kenyon Sadiq, Top Safety, Aren’t Available in Draft

The Carolina Panthers have been heavily linked to two positions, tight end and safety. Prospects to watch are both from Oregon: TE Kenyon Sadiq and Safety Dillon Thieneman. Sadiq is undoubtedly the top tight end in this draft, and Thieneman is looked at by most as the second-best safety in this draft, behind Ohio State’s Caleb Downs.

The Big Lead’s Matt De Lima dropped his mock draft on April 10th, and has both Sadiq and Thieneman off the board by the time Carolina is on the clock, so where do the Panthers turn after two big needs are off the board? Back to where they struggled the most last season, and back to another SEC prospect at the position that the Panthers needed most going into this offseason.

Panthers Add To the Pass Rush

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) is hit by Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) as he throws in the first quarter of a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday,Sept. 20, 2025. Oklahoma won 24-17. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In De Lima’s mock draft, the Panthers selected Keldric Faulk, edge rusher out of Auburn University. Faulk is one of the best pass rushers in what is a loaded class of them, and doesn’t have the short arms concern that others do, such as Rueben Bain Jr and Cashius Howell.

Faulk is almost certainly a lock for the first round, and while the 2025 production didn’t match the talent, he still showed flashes of what he can be in the NFL, which is a really good starter and someone who can wreck any game.

Keldric Faulk is a day 1 dominator on early downs



Teams rarely run the ball at him and when they try, they almost always fail pic.twitter.com/NlZUGPBQ5E — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 13, 2026

While the sacks weren’t there in 2025, Faulk still had 30 pressures on the season, which was second best on the team, leading Faulk to earn 2025 third-team all-SEC honors.

Faulk is an NFL defensive coordinator’s dream in terms of his build, standing 6’6, weighing over 270 pounds, and having very long arms measuring 34 3/8 inches. Faulk is also known for his motor skills; he brings high energy every snap and uses his upper-body strength to overwhelm blockers.

Other Targets the Panthers Could Target

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) lines up before the snap against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Based on De Lima’s mock draft, Keldric Faulk might not be the best player on the board at 19; there are other prospects who would fill needs that may be more dire than edge rusher, since the Panthers signed Jaelan Philips in free agency. Other prospects include safety Emannuel McNeil-Warren (Toledo), OT Monroe Freeling (Georgia), and DL Peter Woods (Clemson). Freeling being on the board at 19th overall feels like a long shot, and if he is, then the Panthers should grab him over Keldric Faulk.

Emannuel McNeil-Warren is another prospect who the Panthers have been linked to heavily, who is a violent tackler and has really good ball skills. The Panthers secondary is the best level of their defense, but the safety position is replaceable. Nick Scott is only on contract for one more season and is 30 years old. McNeil-Warren would fit in perfectly alongside Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn in the secondary, adding youth and elite physical traits.