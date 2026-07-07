Panthers 2024 Draft Do-Over Kills Two Birds With One Stone

This point in the NFL calendar is undoubtedly the quietest for news or new storylines developing. Teams are out of minicamps and are enjoying their offseasons while still prepping for next season. One way to spend the offseason for the media is to look back, reflect, and talk hypotheticals.

The most fun hypotheticals are redrafts, and for the Carolina Panthers, there are some huge what-ifs about what would have happened if some NFL Drafts had gone differently. One NFL analyst redrafted the 2024 class, and the Panthers walk away with a better first-round pick than Xavier Legette.

NFL Redraft Has Panthers Selecting a Franchise RB

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CBS Sports' Zachary Peleles dropped his 2024 NFL redraft on Monday, and in that '24 draft, the Panthers had the 32nd pick, the last of the first round. With the 32nd pick overall pick, Carolina selected Xavier Legette.

The once highly touted receiver out of South Carolina was supposed to be the first real blue-chip receiver for Bryce Young. It's safe to say that the pick was wrong at this point, as Legette has been a disappointment, and even showed less production in his second year.

Legette didn't eclipse 500 receiving yards in his rookie year, and he didn't even reach 400 receiving yards in his second year.

Instead of Legette, Pereles has the Panthers drafting RB Bucky Irving with the 32nd overall pick. In reality, Irving is the lead back for the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Irving was drafted in the fourth round of the real 2024 draft and turned in a stellar rookie season, posting over 1,500 scrimmage yards.

Year two wasn't as productive, primarily due to injuries suffered throughout the season. Even so, moving Irving to Carolina would've put the Panthers in a much better situation than where the backfield is right now.

Two reasons the Panthers Would Be Better Off With Bucky Irving

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The Panthers don't just avoid the Xavier Legette business; they also wouldn't be inclined to draft Jonathon Brooks. He is Carolina's current RB2 for Carolina, and while he shows potential, he cannot stay on the field.

Brooks has dealt with two awful knee injuries through his young career. When the Panthers drafted Brooks, he had already torn his ACL at Texas. In 2024, the same right knee ACL ruptured once again, forcing Brooks to miss the rest of that season, and the 2025 season while he remained on the PUP list.

There is growing optimism around Brooks entering this season, but there wouldn't be the lingering concern in the back of everyone's mind if Bucky Irving were the lead back.