One Trade That Could Still Transform the Carolina Panthers Offseason

The offseason is essentially over now for the Carolina Panthers. They've made all the acquisitions they planned to ahead of this month's training camp. That doesn't mean they can't do anything else, though.

They can still sign free agents, though that seems unlikely given how long these players have been left to rot on the open market. They can trade for players, which is much more realistic.

And there just so happens to be a perfect trade out there that would totally reshape this offseason in the dying embers.

One perfect trade for the Panthers to do

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) during pregame warmups | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Xavier Legette and a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick to the Chicago Bears for Cole Kmet and a 2027 sixth-round pick

In this deal, the Panthers are taking on more salary, but they're also giving up the worst player. Xavier Legette has very little value right now, and while Kmet is good, he's an expiring, costly contract.

Carolina can package a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick (one that can get better if Legette makes an impact on the Bears) for a sixth-round pick and Kmet. This would help out both teams by providing a player each could use and taking away one that may just be taking up space.

The Panthers would be doing a little bit of addition by subtraction. Legette's time with Carolina is running thin, and at this point, is there a huge difference between Legette as WR3 over Chris Brazzell? Not really.

The Panthers have some depth at wide receiver, and they don't have talent at tight end. By sacrificing the depth at wide receiver, they would also add Kmet, an immediate upgrade at tight end. They'd also likely have to cut Tommy Tremble, which opens up a roster spot for one of the fringe players who deserves a shot.

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) takes the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears might also be willing to do this. In some ways, they'd be adding by subtracting, too. Kmet is good, but he's in a crowded tight end room with players who need more reps than him. Colston Loveland is the guy, and the Bears just drafted Sam Roush, so Kmet is the odd man out ahead of his free agency next offseason.

And after trading DJ Moore, the Bears are not flush with wide receivers. Rome Odunze and Luther Burden is an excellent one-two combo, but after that, it's Kalif Raymond and other long-shot players. Putting Legette among them gives them a reclamation project who could end up being their WR3.

The compensation is largely meaningless, but in both plays