Panthers can no longer be ‘overlooked’ in crowded NFC playoff picture
It’s a team that has already surpassed its 2024 victory total, when the club won four of its final nine games to finish 5-12. The Carolina Panthers are 6-5 after 11 weeks, and now have as many wins as the 6-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The latter has reached the playoffs each of the past five seasons, while the Panthers haven’t made a postseason appearance since 2017.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com released his latest NFL Power Rankings, and Dave Canales’s club has the No. 19 spot. However, that’s hardly the biggest revelation when it comes to this team’s showing in 2025.
“The Panthers have had a wonderfully strange season,” explained Edholm, “replete with shocking wins and disappointing losses -- but Sunday's victory was neither. Carolina already blanked the Falcons once earlier in the season, and even after falling behind 21-7 this time around, the Panthers looked like the better team. Bryce Young has surely heard the critics, but he delivered a gem on Sunday, throwing for a franchise-record 448 yards, a few fourth-down duds aside.”
“This was the game he had to have,” added Edholm, “and the Panthers are a team we suddenly need to pay more attention to, especially now that the Bucs have lost two straight, narrowing Tampa's lead over Carolina in the NFC South. The schedule is meaty, but the Panthers still have the late bye (in Week 14) and can't be overlooked when it comes to the playoff picture.”
Meaty would be an understatement. Carolina’s remaining six games are all within the conference. Prior to their off-week, they have a Monday night date with the 49ers in San Francisco, then return home to face the Rams. When they get back from vacation, they travel to New Orleans (Week 15), and also have a home game with the Seahawks (Week 17). The kicker is that Canales’s club battle the Buccaneers twice in the final two weeks—home in Week 16 and at Tampa in Week 18.
Of course, if the Bucs lose to the Rams on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium, and Carolina surprises the Niners on Monday night, things will get very interesting in the NFC South.
