Former Buccaneers star stunned after team gives up 44 points to Bills
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were looking to avoid losing two straight coming out of their bye week in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills, but things unfortunately did not work out that way, as they will head into Week 12 after losing 44-32.
The 44 points put up by the Bills is not something that usually happens against a Todd Bowles-led defense. Many fans have voiced their concern about the defense during and following the game, and that also includes former Tampa Bay legend Gerald McCoy, who summed up the defense's afternoon with a simple "44 points" and a face-palm emoji.
McCoy reacts to tough Bucs' defensive outing vs. Bills
The Buccaneers held the Bills' offense, led by Josh Allen and James Cook, in check to start the game, but after the first quarter, everything fell apart.
Tampa Bay hadn't allowed more than 40 points during the Bowles era, so it can be a bit concerning moving forward, albeit going up against last season's MVP. The last time the Bucs' defense allowed more than 40 points was when the Seattle Seahawks beat them 40-34 in overtime back in 2019.
While the defense was solid in some areas, like limiting the Bills' rushing attack to under 100 yards and the first career interception from Jacob Parrish, it was mostly picked on for much of the day by Allen, who had yet another record-setting day, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for three as well.
It's difficult not to be upset with the performance by the defense against the Bills like McCoy is. The Bucs struggled in coverage throughout the day in the back-and-forth affair, especially once Jamel Dean, who is arguably the best corner in the league this season, left the game due to a hip injury.
With Dean out, rookie Benjamin Morrison stepped in, but he once again had a poor performance. Morrison getting more playing time has been a talking point since Week 10's loss to the Patriots, where he struggled, so the hope is that Dean's injury isn't serious.
The road doesn't get any easier for the Bucs defense in Week 12 as they make the cross-country trip to Los Angeles, where they will take on a surging Rams team.
