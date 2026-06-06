Panthers LB Trevin Wallace: How Third-Year Linebacker, No. 24 Player Impacts Defense

The Carolina Panthers had perhaps the worst linebacking corps in the NFL last year. Neither Trevin Wallace nor Christian Rozeboom was equipped to be the primary linebacker, though Wallace, when healthy, did a better job leading the defense.

This year, after the arrival of Devin Lloyd in free agency, all the pressure is off of Wallace. He doesn't have to be the defensive leader or the main stopper. He's going to play second fiddle to an All-Pro, and he'll be among the primary beneficiaries of that.

We ranked him 24th on our list of the most important Panthers this year because, despite his reduced role, he could still make or break the defense.

Why Trevin Wallace is still vital to the Panthers' defense

Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (32) reacts in the first quarter | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers shored up virtually everything on defense during the offseason. They added an edge rusher, an interior lineman, a cornerback, a safety, and a linebacker. They addressed pretty much all major needs.

There are, in truth, only two remaining spots that could feasibly be upgraded. Safety might be upgraded depending on how the camp battle between Nick Scott and Zakee Wheatley (and Lathan Ransom, technically) plays out.

That just leaves one spot: the second linebacker spot opposite Devin Lloyd. Trevin Wallace has that position locked down, and given the depth at linebacker, or lack thereof, it's highly unlikely anyone challenges for the spot.

If there's a weakness in the defense, opposing offenses will find it. Offensive coaches are getting smarter all the time, and the Panthers have a slate of some really good offensive minds that will find ways to attack the weakness, like Ben Johnson, Kellen Moore, Matt LaFleur, and Kevin O'Connell.

For now, the primary weakness (and it's easier to attack a linebacker than a safety anyway) is that secondary linebacker spot. Wallace isn't necessarily a bad player, but he also hasn't shown much yet at the NFL level. He's the weak link.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is pressed by Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How weak he is remains to be seen. If he can take advantage of his reduced role with an improved roster around him, then the defensive unit will be in really good shape. But if he struggles and creates an exploitable chink in the armor, then there could be trouble.

The defense will be good regardless, but Wallace can swing the unit from good to great (which will matter with such a hard schedule) with his performance, so he's a pretty important figure.