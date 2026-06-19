Panthers EDGE Nic Scourton: Talent and Opportunity Should Collide for No. 8 Player

The Carolina Panthers have been looking for a dependable pass rush for eons. They've tried and failed to create a defensive line that could get to the quarterback, so they bit the bullet and invested two top-100 picks in edge rushers last year.

We covered Princely Umanmielen, and now it's time for Nic Scourton. He was the higher pick of the two, and he is the younger of the two. He's also probably the better of the two young edge rushers on the roster.

We ranked Scourton number eight on our list of the 25 most important Panthers this year. The second-year player has a ton of responsibility this year, even with Jaelan Phillips added to the mix.

Talented Nic Scourton must take advantage of increased opportunity

Carolina Panthers linebacker Nic Scourton (11) runs on to the field before the game | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The reason Nic Scourton is so important is simple. If he can play at least as well as he did in 2025, then the Panthers will have a dependable pass rush. If he can't, they probably won't.

Jaelan Phillips is good, but he has yet to show he can be a dominant sack artist while facing double-teams. And if Scourton doesn't hold up his end of the bargain, Phillips will absolutely be facing double-teams all the time.

The good news is that Scourton is highly likely to hold up. He was frequently sent an extra blocker last year, and he tied the franchise rookie record for pressures and tied for the team lead with five sacks. If he can play to that level without being the focal point, the pressures and sacks will go up.

The Panthers have finally invested in enough talent across the defensive line that offensive lines won't be able to hone in on one. Double Derrick Brown and Lee Hunter will wreak havoc (or vice versa, but no one will double Hunter and leave Brown alone).

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against Carolina Panthers linebacker Nic Scourton | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If opposing offenses want to shift focus to Jaelan Phillips, then Nic Scourton is waiting in the wings to disrupt from the other side. They kind of have to play every single defensive lineman straight up, which means Scourton will have one-on-ones almost all the time.

To get the Panthers where they want to go, a pass rush is imperative. It's been missing for years, and finally, there seems to be one in Charlotte. That is, if Scourton doesn't experience a sophomore slump and can produce enough to keep every opponent honest.