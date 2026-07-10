Panthers’ Jaycee Horn Excels In One Key Area But Struggles Badly in Another

They may be the most underrated cornerback duo in the league. In 2024, the Carolina Panthers allowed 35 touchdown passes—the most in the league. Considering opponents were able to run at will against defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit, it was hardly a surprise that opposing quarterbacks would have their way through the air as well.

That season, the team’s starting corners were 2021 first-round pick Jaycee Horn and newcomer Mike Jackson, obtained via trade from Seattle. Despite some unflattering numbers, the former would earn his first Pro Bowl invitation, while the latter finished second on the team with two interceptions. All told, Horn (13) and Jackson (17) combined for 30 passes defensed in 2024.

Panthers’ CB Jaycee Horn earned some more recognition this offseason

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This week, Eva Geitheim of SI.com teamed with colleagues Karl Rasmussen and Mike Kadlick to rank the Top 10 cornerbacks in the National Football League. At the top of the list is the Broncos’ Patrick Surtain II, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro who earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2024.

At the No. 5 spot is a five-year veteran coming off his best statistical season when it comes to pass thefts. That would be Horn, who was named to his second Pro Bowl in 2025. His five interceptions in tied his combined total from his first four NFL campaigns. Meanwhile, the Panthers’ defense gave up only 20 scores through the air this past season, quite the improvement from ‘24. However, the 6’1”, 200-pound defensive back wasn’t without his flaws.

Two-time Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn still has some work to do

“It was tough sledding for quarterbacks targeting Horn deep in 2025,” explained Geitheim. “According to Next Gen Stats, Horn was targeted six times on deep passes during the year, and picked off five of those attempts…Just don’t count on Horn for stout tackling. He missed 14 tackles in 2025 and registered a 27.5 percent missed tackle rate, the highest rate in the league by over six percent.”

The latter is certainly concerning, especially for a defensive unit that was the worst in the league in 2024 and made just a little headway this past season. Geitheim did mention two of the club’s biggest free-agent additions this offseason in edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and Pro Bowl linebacker Devin Lloyd (who also intercepted 5 passes in 2025). She also noted that the Panthers finished with the lowest quarterback pressure rate in the NFL this past season—again via Next Gen Stats.

Panthers’ offseason additions could benefit Jaycee Horn and the secondary

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here’s a fairly humbling statistic. In head coach Dave Canales’s two seasons as the Panthers’ sideline leader, the team has played a total of 35 games. The defense has come up with just 63 combined sacks, while allowing a disturbing 58 scores through the air. Just imagine how Horn, the unsung Jackson, and the Carolina secondary overall would fare with a reliable pass rush?