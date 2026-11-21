On Sunday afternoon, the first-place Carolina Panthers host the last-place Baltimore Ravens as Dave Canales’s club looks to get back to the .500 mark.

Jesse Minter’s team is on its fourth different quarterback this season (Jacoby Brissett), but Todd Wash’s defensive unit will no doubt be focusing on Ravens’ running back Derrick Henry. While the veteran performer was limited to 10 yards rushing on 10 carries in the team’s 23-20 Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, he did manage a pair of short touchdown runs.

Panthers’ GM Dan Morgan was very busy (again) this offseason

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Entering Week 11, Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus took a look at the league’s 32 teams and focused on their defensive units. He pointed to the most-improved position groups around the league and when it came to linebacker, his choice was hardly a surprise.

“The Panthers revamped their entire linebacker corps this offseason,” stated Locker, “relying on three veteran free agents. The preliminary results paint that in a very positive light.”

Two years ago, the Panthers gave up an astounding 179.8 yards per game on the ground. Last season, they knocked that number down to 123.3 rushing yards per contest. After nine games this year, Carolina has given up basically the same number of yards per game on the ground (124.0) than a season ago. But it’s also worth noting that Canales’s defense has limited five of its last six opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing.

Panthers now have a very productive linebacking room

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And as for that aforementioned trio of newcomers? “The headliner move Carolina made was adding Devin Lloyd from the Jaguars,” explained Locker, “but his 68.2 overall PFF grade only sits 21st among qualifiers. Although that still represents an upgrade from what the Panthers had before, fellow newcomer Tyrel Dodson actually leads the group with a 79.2 overall mark, albeit on 187 snaps—flashing in both coverage and run defense.

“Even 30-year-old Bobby Okereke, added Locker, “has shined with a 70.7 PFF coverage grade and 6.1 percent missed tackle rate.”

Free agency and the draft have served Carolina’s defense well in 2026

Shough’s pass is tipped and picked by Devin Lloyd!



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All told, six of the Panthers’ nine leading tacklers were not with the team in 2026. Lloyd (63) and Okereke (49) own the top two spots in terms of defensive stops. The duo has also combined for three sacks (2 by Lloyd), four interceptions (3 by Lloyd, including a pick-six), and 10 passes defensed. Okereke has also come up with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Dodson ranks eighth on the club with 22 defensive tackles and has also contributed on special teams.

Rookies such as safety Zakee Wheatley, cornerback Will Lee III, and defensive tackle Lee Hunter are also part of those newcomers when it comes to those top tacklers. In any case, the defensive law firm of Lloyd, Okereke, and Dodson have certainly made their presence felt with the defending NFC South champions.