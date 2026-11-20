Following a much-needed win against the New Orleans Saints, the Carolina Panthers return to Bank of America Stadium. Carolina has struggled at home, currently sitting at 1-3 when playing in Charlotte, with their lone win coming against the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

Now looking for their second home win of the season, the Panthers welcome the Baltimore Ravens. What was supposed to be an AFC favorite has turned into an injury-riddled roster that's started three different QBs this season.

Baltimore enters Carolina as low as ever, losing at home, on Monday Night Football to the Los Angeles Chargers, who were 0-8 going in.

That said, Baltimore will come in with a strong sense of urgency and desperation. Entering Week 11, Carolina and Baltimore both have four wins, but Baltimore has one more loss and doesn't have its bye week until Week 13.

The game will be close; even without Lamar Jackson, Baltimore can beat the Panthers. Here are three traps Carolina can't fall into against the Ravens on Sunday.

Underestimating Jacoby Brissett

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Brissett hasn't been effective this season, posting 2059 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, and a 48.9 QBR. That QBR ranks 23rd in the league.

Brissett was benched in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, who have the NFL's worst defense. However, Brissett has shown throughout his long career that he can be productive, even last season with the Cardinals.

Carolina can't play too aggressively or try to force turnovers; Brissett is still competent enough to take what defenses give him. Carolina's defense ranks 8th in passing yards allowed per game, so on paper this should be a good matchup, but nothing is guaranteed.

Let Derrick Henry Set the Pace

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Time of possession will be the leading factor in this game and Baltimore's best path to victory. The offense starts and ends with Derrick Henry, and if he's able to get downhill and continue to gash Carolina with 7- to 12-yard runs, then this game could go south quickly.

The best part of Baltimore's offense attacks the weak point of Carolina's defense. The Panthers rank 22nd in rushing yards allowed per game. Henry hasn't ripped off too many explosive runs this season, but Carolina will be doomed if he dictates the pace and leads Baltimore to 7- to 10-minute scoring drives.

Carolina's Self-Imposed Trap: Penalties

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Carolina has continued to shoot itself in the foot all season with self-inflicted penalties. In fact, it's only gotten worse, as the Panthers set a franchise record in Week 10 against the Saints, committing 17 accepted penalties for 152 yards.

The Panthers lead the NFL in penalties, sitting at 87 for 787 yards. Derrick Henry is enough of a problem as is, but letting the Ravens stay on the field because of penalties will ensure long drives and likely a loss against a very beatable Baltimore squad.